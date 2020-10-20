Yelm police arrested a McKenna man, 31, and his girlfriend, 25, on Thursday, Oct. 15, for shoplifting at the Tractor Supply in Yelm.
Yelm police arrived at the business about 2:45 p.m. after an employee noted the suspicious behavior of several customers. After an employee tried to physically detain the man, he subsequently fled the store on foot possessing stolen items.
Police located him shortly afterward in front of Yelm Glass and detained him in the backseat of the police vehicle. He denied taking anything from the store. At about the same time, the female suspect pulled up to the same location in her vehicle.
While speaking with police, she denied knowing that her boyfriend had stolen anything, but text messages on her phone indicated she had been in contact with him and told him to drop the bag of stolen merchandise he had and meet her at Walmart.
Upon receiving this information, the Yelm officer detained her in his vehicle. Officers then searched the area and located the stolen items in bushes about 100 feet from where the male suspect was detained. The items were subsequently returned to the store.
The male was transported to Nisqually Jail and booked for third-degree theft. The female suspect was also transported to Nisqually Jail and booked for third-degree theft, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
