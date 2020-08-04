200806.news.thurstoncountyyouthmarket.provided3.jpg

Kylee Olsen walks her lamb into the sale arena.

 Photo courtesy of Kim Buechel

While there wasn’t a Thurston County Fair this year, the 30th annual Thurston County Youth Market Animal Sale went off without a hitch. For the first time, it was conducted partly online. 

200806.news.thurstoncountyyouthmarket.provided2.jpg

Brody Mounts walks his hog in the market sale arena.

According to event organizers, early estimates show that nearly $120,000 was spent on about 65 animals. Bids were accepted for the first time in advance from buyers who could not attend in person. 

The auction was held at Stewart’s Arena and Stable in Yelm. 

“The kids did a great job raising really quality market animal sale projects, and the prices that buyers paid reflect that. Animals sold included beef steers, lambs, hogs, meat goats and meat rabbits,” wrote Celeste Winther, committee president of the Thurston County Youth Market Animal Sale, in an email. 

200806.news.thurstoncountyyouthmarket.provided1.jpg

Committee volunteer Kerri Skillingstad hands a buyer her bidder card.

Winther added that they’d like to thank the Carlson family for allowing the organization to hold the auction at Stewart’s Arena. 

Last May, the Thurston Board of County Commissioners voted to unanimously cancel the 2020 Thurston County Fair after a recommendation from the Thurston County Fair Board due to the COVID-19 health crisis. 

Thurston County plans to celebrate its 150th fair in 2021. 

The following are the categories each youth raised and sold animals in. 

 

Beef Steers

Evan Delaney

Harper Hicks

Blake Kirkpatrick

Tyson Mahan

Bailey Mounts

Case Ratcliff

Jacob Ratcliff

Lleyton Rounsley

Braxton Sherman

Henlee Sherman

Hannah Tirey

Gavin Watson

 

Meat Rabbits

Damon Heard-Shackelford

Ross Kershaw

Joanne Killeen

Laura Killeen

 

Meat Goats

Jayden Hernandez

Harleyjo Holman

Jakob Huttman

Conner Mounts

Gabe Trice

 

Hogs

Alaina Calquhoun

Liam Calquhoun

Tavia Calquhoun

Caitlyn Garvey

Harleyjo Holman

Brody Mounts

Kya Ramirez

Lleyton Rounsley

Annalee Schilter

 

Lambs

Spencer Carlson

Stella Carlson

Paisley Garcia

Caitlyn Garvey

Kahlin Gyekis

Emma Hennigan

Jakob Huttman

Kaycee Jones

Rilee Jones

Madison Keller

Connor Metcalf

Mason Metcalf

Brody Noonan

Sawyer Noonan

Kayli Olsen

Keali Olsen

Kylee Olsen

Kya Ramirez

John Scotto-Rodriguez

Socorro Scotto-Rodriguez

Henlee Sherman

Breanna Short

Eason Snider

Preston Snider

Lucas Swearingen

Rowdie Tafoya

Trinity Tafoya

