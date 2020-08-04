While there wasn’t a Thurston County Fair this year, the 30th annual Thurston County Youth Market Animal Sale went off without a hitch. For the first time, it was conducted partly online.
According to event organizers, early estimates show that nearly $120,000 was spent on about 65 animals. Bids were accepted for the first time in advance from buyers who could not attend in person.
The auction was held at Stewart’s Arena and Stable in Yelm.
“The kids did a great job raising really quality market animal sale projects, and the prices that buyers paid reflect that. Animals sold included beef steers, lambs, hogs, meat goats and meat rabbits,” wrote Celeste Winther, committee president of the Thurston County Youth Market Animal Sale, in an email.
Winther added that they’d like to thank the Carlson family for allowing the organization to hold the auction at Stewart’s Arena.
Last May, the Thurston Board of County Commissioners voted to unanimously cancel the 2020 Thurston County Fair after a recommendation from the Thurston County Fair Board due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Thurston County plans to celebrate its 150th fair in 2021.
The following are the categories each youth raised and sold animals in.
Beef Steers
Evan Delaney
Harper Hicks
Blake Kirkpatrick
Tyson Mahan
Bailey Mounts
Case Ratcliff
Jacob Ratcliff
Lleyton Rounsley
Braxton Sherman
Henlee Sherman
Hannah Tirey
Gavin Watson
Meat Rabbits
Damon Heard-Shackelford
Ross Kershaw
Joanne Killeen
Laura Killeen
Meat Goats
Jayden Hernandez
Harleyjo Holman
Jakob Huttman
Conner Mounts
Gabe Trice
Hogs
Alaina Calquhoun
Liam Calquhoun
Tavia Calquhoun
Caitlyn Garvey
Harleyjo Holman
Brody Mounts
Kya Ramirez
Lleyton Rounsley
Annalee Schilter
Lambs
Spencer Carlson
Stella Carlson
Paisley Garcia
Caitlyn Garvey
Kahlin Gyekis
Emma Hennigan
Jakob Huttman
Kaycee Jones
Rilee Jones
Madison Keller
Connor Metcalf
Mason Metcalf
Brody Noonan
Sawyer Noonan
Kayli Olsen
Keali Olsen
Kylee Olsen
Kya Ramirez
John Scotto-Rodriguez
Socorro Scotto-Rodriguez
Henlee Sherman
Breanna Short
Eason Snider
Preston Snider
Lucas Swearingen
Rowdie Tafoya
Trinity Tafoya
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.