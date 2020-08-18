Much has changed since 2007.
The year Rihanna and Carrie Underwood reigned supreme over the airwaves was Mark Bowden’s first year teaching at Yelm Middle School.
Though today he’s the vice principal of the school, Bowden’s first year on the job consisted largely of teaching history and other classes out of a small portable near the campus football field.
One day, his seventh grade Washington state history class had a great idea: How about burying a lockbox time capsule to commemorate the moment?
The plan sounded solid when the class buried the capsule on Friday, Oct. 27, 2007. The result 13 years later, however, was anything but.
“I’ve been thinking maybe the hour and a half I put in to digging wasn’t quite worth the end result, but it’s kind of cool,” Bowden said on a recent Monday morning at Yelm Middle School while looking over the find.
The small lockbox, buried in 2007 by the graduating class of 2012, had been crushed by an excavator moving dirt to build the new Yelm Middle School.
Clad in colorful permanent markers, most of what was inside the box — “dear future me” letters, photo collages and even a Hostess dessert cake — didn’t survive.
But a few items, such as a mix CD by Racquel Mamerto and a Mill Pond Elementary ASB card, were saved.
Bowden said it’s unfortunate many of the prized letters and photos were unrecognizable, but he noted that it has been fun to look at the names scribbled on the box and inside and remember the early days of his career.
“(The years) all kind of blend together. But once we pull out the box, you go ‘OK, yeah. That’s that kid and that’s that kid,’” he said.
The box was originally supposed to be unearthed in 2012, in time for the class’s graduation. Unfortunately, that never happened.
“There would be a couple kids that would say ‘Hey, what about that time capsule.’ But it was more or less forgotten about,” Bowden said.
Memory of the box was rekindled when initial site work began on the effort to rebuild Yelm Middle School.
Since contractors were set to demolish a number of portables to make way for the project, Bowden thought he should go about in a last-ditch effort to try and locate the capsule so it wouldn’t be destroyed.
Around the middle of May, Bowden received an OK from the site foreman to begin excavating the land in search of the box. With an hour and a half of digging conducted over two days, and having utilized a metal detector over the area, Bowden came up empty handed.
It wasn’t until two weeks later that the site contractors found the box while moving dirt from the area. Bowden’s former portable was gone by then.
Looking over the box, Bowden said it’s sad they weren’t able to find it before the demolition. It’s likely they could have saved the contents, he said.
“These are almost unsalvageable. I mean, beyond almost unsalvageable,” he said. “I thought it was kind of cool though that, as we build the new building, we have this connection to the old building.”
Some of the kids he taught during those years have come back to work for the school district, Bowden said.
While most of the contents will be thrown out, Bowden said they plan on cleaning up the box with hopes to display it inside the library of the new building.
Bowden plans to clean up Mamerto’s mixtape CD to see if it still works and if there are any tunes worth a listen.
