Demolition began Monday morning on Scotty B’s restaurant in Tenino — a beloved joint that had been a fixture in town for years. Previously, the building hosted Tiny Tim Drive In. And decades ago, Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier’s own parents met at the joint. Last week, Fournier said part of him expected protesters to show up to the demolition. “I think people just get used to things, and they really like it. There are a lot of people who, that was their joint, you know?” he said. The diner’s owner announced its permanent closure last summer — making the end of an era as many Tenino residents saw it.
Photo: Former Scotty B's Restaurant Building in Tenino Demolished
