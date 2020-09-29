A 27-year-old Tacoma man was arrested Friday, Sept. 25, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding police and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
The charges stem from a police pursuit that happened around 11 p.m. that night. Yelm officers were traveling eastbound on Yelm Avenue at around the 1500 block, near The Cattleman restaurant, when they observed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling in the opposite direction with a headlight out, according to police reports.
The officer completed a U-turn and activated emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to immediately stop and continued until the driver pulled off to a spot near the front gates of the Ramtha School of Enlightenment. As the officer got out of their vehicle, the suspect revved his engine and sped off.
The officer noted the vehicle was going around 75 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on rainy, wet roads.
At the State Route 510 interchange roundabout, the officer reportedly observed the driver of the Cobalt attempt to bypass the structure by swerving into the oncoming traffic lane, heading toward the Red Wind Casino. According to police reports, the driver hit a concrete curb toward the entrance of the roundabout and broke their passenger-side front wheel.
After the vehicle came to a stop, a man fled from the passenger side door and began running north into tall brush. Officers then observed a female exit the vehicle and detained her.
The woman, who was identified as Courtney Hatch, 30, of Tacoma, told officers she was the owner of the car. She also said that she and the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Manuel Chapa, of Tacoma, were drinking at the Red Wind Casino and they were stopping by the Yelm Walmart.
The officer reportedly observed some drug paraphernalia in the cubby of the passenger door when it was opened.
Yelm officers then called in a K9 unit from Tumwater. They were then dispatched to calls of a man who was reportedly attempting to break into a residence on Mud Run Road. The individual matched the description of the man who had fled from the vehicle. Officers found Chapa hiding in the brush nearby and arrested him.
The officer then obtained a telephone search warrant at around 1 a.m. to search the vehicle for paraphernalia. According to police reports, several glass pipes for smoking illegal narcotics were found.
Charges were forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office. Chapa, who was transported to Thurston County Jail, was ultimately not booked into the jail due to an ankle injury. He was transferred by Yelm officers to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.