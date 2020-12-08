The Yelm Mid Day Lions are hosting a toy drive.
The event rolls through Dec. 15, with drop-off locations throughout the city.
The group suggests that toys and art supplies are needed for children ages birth to 12.
Donations can be dropped off at Yelm City Hall, the Yelm Chamber of Commerce, Bliss Experience, Prairie Hotel and Timberland Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.