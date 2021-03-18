If you drove by the Tenino High School the evening of March 6, you would have seen a group of people holding signs and passing out fliers with the names and faces of two local women on them: Karen Bodine and Nancy Moyer.
If you lived in Thurston County in 2007 or 2009, then you’ve likely heard both of these women’s names before.
Karen Bodine was found dead at the entrance to a gravel pit in Rochester on Jan. 22, 2007, and Nancy Moyer was last seen March 6, 2009. These cases are not officially connected, except for their daughters, Karlee Bodine and Sam Moyer, coming together to spread awareness about their moms’ cases in the hope that community interest can help the investigation and eventually bring closure for these women and their families.
“We both feel that teaming up together will bring awareness to both of our cases,” Bodine said.
Bodine and Moyer decided to hold the March 6 “honk and wave” event in Tenino as a way to mark the day that Nancy Moyer was last seen. While she was officially reported missing a few days later, officials believe that March 6, 2009, was the day Nancy most likely disappeared from her Tenino home.
In the 12 years since, officials have yet to uncover what happened to Nancy. The closest the Moyer family came to getting closure was July 2019, when a man named Eric Roberts reportedly confessed to Nancy’s murder. But Roberts recanted his confession and, without adequate evidence to support Roberts’ initial claims, Nancy’s case remained unsolved.
Moyer said that many people read the initial news of Roberts’ confession, assumed the case was solved and stopped paying attention.
In her mom’s case, Bodine said that victim-shaming in the initial media coverage following her murder drove people’s interest away from the case, and Bodine has spent years of time and energy working to generate interest in her mom’s murder.
“Just because you haven’t heard a story on it in a while doesn’t mean it’s solved,” said Bodine.
The honk-and-wave event seemed like a great way to bring awareness to both cases.
“I wanted to remind the community that this is important and this is scary and could happen to anybody,” Bodine said. “There’s a killer out there, or multiple killers out there — you’ve probably stood in the grocery line with them and smiled at them and not realized it. That’s a huge possibility with either Sam’s case or my case. I don’t know if it’s the same person or different people, but you’ve probably come into contact with one or the other and not known it … I don’t want this to happen to anyone else and I want answers and closure for us.”
Despite having just over 24 hours to plan and get the word out for the first honk-and-wave, Bodine and Moyer both said they were pleasantly surprised by the amount of community support they received, and the friends and family that came out to support them.
James Baysinger, the host of the crime podcast “Hide and Seek” that featured Moyer’s case, even stopped by to show his support.
Both Bodine and Moyer have also received support online. Moyer created a Facebook page, “Where is Nancy Moyer?,” to spread awareness about her mom’s case on Feb. 14, 2020, and the page now has just under 2,300 likes and just over 2,300 follows.
“My page has gotten a lot of shares and people just interested in it, and I kind of wish I’d made it sooner, if I’d known it was going to pop off this much,” Moyer said.
While Bodine’s page, “Justice for Karen Bodine: My Mother’s Unsolved Homicide Investigation,” has received less attention, with 1,800 likes and just over 2,000 follows, Bodine said that sentiments she’s received from strangers through the page have been good reminders that her mom hasn’t been forgotten.
When asked what having her mom’s case solved would mean to her, Bodine said that in spite of the name of her mom’s Facebook page, she doesn’t believe “justice” for her mom is possible.
“The 14-plus years that were stolen from us are never going to be returned. Justice does not exist. Answers and closure do,” Bodine said. “I want answers, I want closure, I want clarity … I want peace of mind. I want to go to bed at night and not have some of my last thoughts and visions be of ‘what was my mom thinking? Was she scared? Was she thinking of her kids, of her family? … Like, that’s what I go to sleep to every night. I am tormented.”
Moyer said that a closed case would bring clarity and closure for herself and for her family.
“I mean, I wouldn’t have to go through my daily life just thinking in the back of my head ‘where’s my mom, what happened to her?’ And all that. And my whole family would just get peace of mind — even if something horrible happened to her, at least we would know.”
Nancy Moyer was reported missing after her husband arrived at her Tenino home and found the front door ajar, the TV on, half a glass of red wine on the table in the living room, her car in the driveway and her purse with her credit cards, keys and wallet still inside the house. Sam Moyer was 9 years old at the time, and her sister was 11.
Karen Bodine was found dead at the entrance to a gravel pit off of Little Rock Road Southwest in Rochester on Jan. 22, 2007, naked and positioned on her back, her head resting on an abandoned vehicle seat. Authorities have ruled strangulation as the cause of death. Karlee Bodine was 18 years old at the time and was excited to graduate high school. She said she wore her graduation dress to her mother’s funeral.
“That was a real reality check,” she said. “It was so surreal.”
Each case’s respective police investigation through the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has long gone cold, but the cases are still open and investigations are ongoing.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JusticeForMyMom.KarenBodine and www.facebook.com/nancymoyermissing.
Bodine has a crowdfunding campaign — https://bit.ly/3lisOTE — set up to cover the cost of renting a billboard near Tumwater, spreading awareness about her mom’s case, which is set to be taken down in two months if Bodine can’t renew the rent. Bodine expressed interest in holding another honk-and-wave near the billboard sometime within the next two months, but a date and time haven’t been decided yet. Information will be posted to the Facebook pages.
Those with information about either case are encouraged to contact Det. Mickey Hamilton at the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office by calling 360-786-5500.
