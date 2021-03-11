Yelm City Council member Tad Stillwell at Tuesday night’s regular business meeting announced that he’ll be stepping down from his post effective March 31.
Stillwell, the current mayor pro tempore, said he and his family were finishing construction of a new house outside city limits that would make him ineligible to retain his position under Washington state law.
“The past six years have gone by so fast and I’ve enjoyed serving the citizens of Yelm, as well as serving with past and present council members,” Stillwell said during council updates, also thanking city staff. “Reflecting on this time, I am proud to say that we have done so much but there is so much left to do … We as a council have not always agreed, but in the end I swear to you we have all compromised and gotten the work done for the citizens we serve.”
In addition to serving as a council member, Stillwell also owns a local insurance agency and serves in the U.S. Army Reserves. His current term expires at the end of the year and his seat is up for reelection in the November general election.
The council will have until June 29 to find his replacement.
If his replacement isn’t appointed by a majority vote of the council within 90 days, then the decision to appoint falls on the Thurston Board of County Commissioners.
“What the council is more likely to do is what they did before, which is accept applications, interview them and choose the person most qualified for that position. That would be the best option, in my opinion,” Yelm Mayor JW Foster said on Thursday.
There’s currently no timeline on when the city plans to start accepting applications. Foster said he believes discussion will likely begin the first meeting in April.
“Where do you start with someone like Tad Stillwell, who’s served an exemplary role as city council member?” Foster said. “He is just an all-around great member of our community and we appreciate all that he does and continues to do … He was a quiet leader amongst the council. Very dependable, very thoughtful.”
Foster added that he “may be losing a council member, but I’m gaining a neighbor” in Stillwell, who will soon live in the same neighborhood as the mayor and Council Member EJ Curry. Stillwell’s property resides just outside city limits in the city’s urban growth area.
Stillwell was originally appointed to his seat in 2015, and he currently serves on the Yelm General Government Committee, as a liaison on the Thurston County Economic Development Council and on the Yelm Emergency Operations Board.
Amidst the pandemic this last year, Stillwell stepped up to help field applications to disperse federal CARES Act dollars to local businesses in need through his work on the General Government Committee.
He is also involved in local nonprofit “Party For a Purpose,” which raises funds for philanthropic causes by hosting local events, and is heavily involved in community events.
“It’s been a real joy with you,” council member Joe DePinto told Stillwell following his announcement. “We’ve definitely had our ups, had our downs, but I agree with you: At the end of the day, we came together on a lot of tough issues to do what’s right for the city of Yelm. You were absolutely a part of all this change.”
The last three appointments to council vacancies have all been on a tie-breaking vote cast by Foster. It’s unclear if the legislating body will be able to come up with a consensus majority on appointing a candidate to fill the vacancy if it moves forward with accepting applications or if Foster will step in.
The most recent example was Curry’s June 2020 appointment to fill Cody Colt’s seat after he accepted the city’s Public Works director position. This was Curry’s second appointment by Foster to the council.
But Stillwell’s resignation brings with it potential for large turnover on the city council next year.
A majority of the city council — four seats, to be exact — as well as the mayor’s seat will be up for reelection this year. Whoever is appointed to Stillwell’s seat will need to file to run in May if they wish to retain the seat past Dec. 31, 2021.
(1) comment
Council member Stillwell's seat is up for re-election in November, not the August Primary, which determines the top-two vote getting candidates that will proceed onto the November General Election ballot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.