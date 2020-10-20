Tom Parkinson knew he’d been nabbed.
The longtime Yelm resident and his wife Nancy were driving on Martin Way near Marvin Road in Olympia on a cloudy 2017 summer day when he passed a Washington State Patrol trooper in the turn lane heading the opposite direction.
Without thinking much about it, Parkinson looked the officer dead in the eye and instantly knew he’d made a tactical error. The patrolman, he was certain, had seen what Parkinson had hoped he wouldn’t see, so he nonchalantly pulled Nancy’s 2002 Kia Sportage over to the curb and waited.
The officer yanked a quick U-Turn, activated his flashing lights and eased up behind Parkinson. Then came the ensuing Close Encounter of the Weird Kind.
The patrol officer approached Parkinson’s open window, asked for his driver’s license, and at about the same time began shaking his head and said, “Tom, Tom, Tom …” as if admonishing a little kid for getting a D grade on a report card.
Parkinson’s infraction? He’d not been wearing his seat belt.
So he waited patiently as the officer filled out his $124 ticket, gently lectured him, and asked why he wasn’t wearing his belt.
“Because it’s against my Constitutional rights,” Parkinson recalled answering.
At that, the patrol officer returned to his vehicle and watched for a minute as Parkinson buckled his seat belt and drove off. About 10 minutes later — when he knew the officer was long gone — the seat belt came off again.
Oddly enough, Parkinson believes the patrol officer recognized him because he had probably ticketed him for the same infraction perhaps twice before.
“He certainly identified me,” Parkinson recalled last week from his comfy Yelm home on West Road S.E. “He knew me immediately.”
Parkinson, for his part, may be excused for not reciprocating the recognition, because over the past 10 years he’s seen a bunch of different Washington State Patrol officers up close and personal, and it’s been difficult to keep them all straight.
The 70-year-old, in fact, may hold a place in the Guiness Book of Thurston County Records for receiving the most seat belt tickets ever: 16.
That’s SIXTEEN.
But before you go calling the Yelm man a crazed Jack the Seat Belt Ripper or something worse, consider Parkinson’s perspective: “I agree that seat belts are life-saving measures, but I resent the government telling me I have to wear one,” he said. “I will gladly wear a seat belt if they ask me, but I won’t wear one otherwise.”
Parkinson’s views may well dovetail with those of others in Yelm and nearby environs, but his biting, in-your-face attitudes tiptoe past the line of established norm — at least as it was before Trump was elected.
Parkinson, by the way, is a Republican.
You’d know that without a shred of doubt just by passing his Yelm home. Stuck into his well-manicured lawn and hanging by several flagpoles are a bevy of election signs touting 2020 Republican candidates. President Donald Trump’s prominently displayed, as is gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp. Thurston County Commissioner Gary Edwards and Secretary of State Kim Wyman are in the scrum, too.
Nineteen signs in all.
And to reinforce his views — in case anyone still doubted his conservative pedigree — the back bumper of Parkinson’s white, 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup truck is festooned with neatly placed pro-Republican and anti-Democrat stickers.
Parkinson began placing the yard signs in early August — proudly flying his bannister’s Trump flag as the first to grace his property. Since then, he’s purchased more signs for the yard and in a few cases contacted politicians whose signs he wanted to include.
Why all the signs?
The reason’s simple, Parkinson explained.
“The more signs the bigger the statement,” he said. “I’m just telling everybody who thinks along the lines I do that it’s OK to vote Republican. And I don’t ever, ever, do anything halfway.”
That said, Parkinson has felt freer lately to display his political leanings. That’s because he recently retired from Parkinson Painting, a Tacoma-based residential/commercial company he began in 1978. Parkinson’s still company president, but the daily operation’s now run by his son Tom Parkinson, Jr. The couple also have a daughter in Tacoma.
“When I was in business, I didn’t dare put a Trump sticker on my car,” he explained. “But now that I’m retired, I feel free to tell people what I really think.”
Parkinson’s wife Nancy, 69, was more than a little concerned when her hubby of 51 years decided to embellish their front yard with political advertisements.
“This political season has just been over the top,” she said. “So when Tommy decided to do this to this extent I had visions of ruined siding, crushed eggs on the house and other vandalism.”
But their comfortable house — in which they’ve lived since 1972 and was once the parsonage for a former Yelm Methodist Church — has avoided any shenanigans so far, though their signs and flags have endured periodic damage.
Tom, who said he has voted a straight Republican ticket since President Ronald Reagan’s first term in 1981, loves a good “red/blue debate” and shelves his political opinions in the business arena. He can’t say that, however, for some Democrats he’s run across.
“If (Gov. Jay) Inslee called and wanted us to come and paint his house, we’d gladly take the business and behave politely and professionally,” he said. “Democrats, on the other hand, have actively not used our business because of our political views.”
The tension came to a memorable head one day during the 2016 political campaign between Trump and opponent Hillary Clinton. Tom recalls a woman in Spanaway calling the painting company requesting an estimate to paint her house. When Tom arrived at the potential client’s house, she evidently spied his lone Trump bumper sticker on the company truck and blew her cork.
“She told me not to get out of the truck and step on her property,” he recalled. “She said she was highly offended by my bumper sticker.”
Tom, incidentally, didn’t place the Trump sticker on the truck — a company employee did as a joke, and nobody ever bothered to remove it.
Tom, though, doesn’t seem offended by opposing viewpoints. He just doesn’t agree with them. And interestingly enough, the diehard red-stater wasn’t nurtured with a Republican silver spoon in his mouth — far from it. He was born, in fact, into a strongly Democratic household in Seward, Alaska, where he lived for 11 years until the family moved to Sultan, Washington.
“My mother was the only Republican in the household, and she got outvoted by everyone else,” said Tom, who has one sister living in Tacoma and had a brother who died in 1973.
It wasn’t until 1976, though, that politics began really intriguing Tom, who was 27 years old at the time. That was the year Jimmy Carter was elected president promising to heal a country torn apart by President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.
But a scant three years later Carter’s popularity plummeted when Iranian student revolutionaries seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and held more than 60 Americans hostage.
Carter’s subsequent oil embargo against Iran coupled with the resulting drop in oil production and sky-high crude-oil prices helped lead to his 1980 thrashing by former California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
By this time, Tom Parkinson’s eyes were wide open — and he was suddenly no longer a Democrat.
“I actually voted for Jimmy Carter, but don’t put that in the paper because they’ll run me out of town,” Tom said with a hint of a smile. “But under Carter the economy went to hell, and gas lines were a mile long.”
And in the interim Tom’s fledgling painting business struggled.
“In 1979 I went three months without a (painting) job, but the day Ronald Reagan got elected I got a call for a commercial job, and I haven’t missed a day of work since,” he said. “I’ll go to my deathbed believing Reaganomics worked and saved our bacon.”
The whole ball of wax boils down to a simple argument, as Tom might construe it: liberal versus conservative.
“Conservatives believe in less government interference and less regulation in our lives,” he said. “Liberals want to save the world with my money.”
Or as Nancy defines it: “Tom is of the old school. He believes in teaching a man to fish rather than giving him a fish every time he needs it. Tom has a huge heart and is willing to help anyone in any way as long as they are trying to help themselves.”
And come election day, Nov. 3, Tom’s hoping his political yard ornaments help propel his candidates to victory.
His predictions?
Trump will squeak by, despite COVID-19.
“It will be close, but if not for COVID, he would win in a landslide,” Tom said. “His economic decisions have helped our business tremendously.”
Nancy agrees, but with a caveat: “I don’t like Mr. Trump’s personality or how he comes across, but his policies have worked for us.”
Loren Culp will win, too, Tom said.
“I think there are enough of us out there to turn the tide against Inslee,” he concluded.
And though, like Moses and the Red Sea, Tom exerts considerable energy turning the tides, he’s not just a political junkie. He has a personal life, too, that has nothing to do with politics.
For 18 years, in fact, he coached Yelm-Rainier Little League baseball and has a shelf of trophies in his home office to prove it. He also does a bit of gardening — vegetables mostly, but some fruit, too. He and Nancy also take out the couple’s motorhome three or four times a year for two weeks at a time and have in the past made it all the way to Florida.
But most of all, Tom likes salmon fishing. Once a week or so, you’ll find him on one-to-two-day guided trips on the Columbia River with up to five other people.
But when he returns home each week, Trump and Culp and Edwards are there waiting for him — and just itching for the big day, Nov. 3.
Perhaps by then, Tom will have garnered his 17th seat belt infraction. Destiny, after all, lives eternal in the heart of this loyal Republican.
As Nancy says: “Being married to Tom for 51 years has really been an adventure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.