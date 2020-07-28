Man Breaks Into Sister’s House, Steals Car and Leaves Notes
A 24-year-old man from the Nisqually Valley was booked into Thurston County Jail for residential burglary and theft charges Tuesday, July 21, for allegedly stealing his sister’s car while she was sleeping.
Yelm officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the 14400 block of 99th Avenue in Yelm to calls from a 30-year-old Yelm woman claiming an auto theft, according to a police report.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the woman who claimed that overnight her brother, Antonio Sanchez, 24, allegedly entered her home through her garage door, swiped her keys and stole her 2016 Nissan Leaf vehicle.
He reportedly left a note saying that his car had run out of gas, so he took hers. The note ended with him apologizing.
Sanchez at one time had lived with his sister, but was eventually kicked out because he was “a drug user,” she claims in a police report.
Officers later returned to the residence to find Sanchez there. He admitted to the incident and was handcuffed by police.
Sanchez is currently being held at Thurston County Jail on $5,000 bail for theft and $5,000 bail for residential burglary.
Olympia Man Charged for Explicit Pictures of Minor After Caught With Underage Girlfriend
An 18-year-old Olympia man was booked into Thurston County Jail and arrested on 30 counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, July 22, when officers were called to a trespassing call at a residence in the 200 block of Mill Road.
Upon arrival at about 10:45 p.m., Yelm officers spoke with the female homeowner who claimed she had walked in on her 15-year-old granddaughter sitting on 18-year-old Luke Hayter-Rivers, of Olympia, without a shirt on, according to police records.
The grandmother noted she had told Hayter-Rivers on multiple occasions that he was not allowed on her property.
Officers made contact with the 15-year-old girl who said her grandmother walked in on her and her boyfriend having sex. After they were caught, Hayter-Rivers allegedly got dressed and began running toward nearby Ridgeline Middle School.
Officers made contact with Hayter-Rivers at the middle school and placed him under arrest for communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
According to a police report, Hayter-Rivers confirmed the incident, saying he didn’t want to go to jail. When asked if his girlfriend had ever sent him explicit text messages, Hayter-Rivers said yes.
Police recovered his iPhone which held additional images of him and the minor.
He was eventually booked into Thurston County Jail and has since been released.
40-Year-Old Rainier Woman Charged With DUI, Resisting Arrest
A 40-year-old Rainier woman was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest after reportedly driving her vehicle into a ditch near First Street in Yelm.
An officer was en route to a welfare check shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 22, when they noticed a four-door sedan parked at a pull off area near First Street and Mill Road. After coming back from the welfare check, the officer noticed the same car in a ditch not far from where it was first seen.
The officer made contact with a 40-year-old Rainier woman who was noted to have bloodshot, watery and dilated eyes. “We [expletive] up,” she told the officer.
The woman had a difficult time finding her purse, which was right next to her, when asked for her license. At that point, a Thurston County deputy arrived on scene.
The Yelm officer then reapproached her door and asked her to step out of the vehicle, to which the woman allegedly responded with a loud “no.”
After informing her that she was being placed under arrest, and attempting to grab her by the wrist, the Rainier woman backed into the vehicle and braced herself in the vehicle.
The Yelm officer eventually escorted her out of the vehicle and placed her face down on the ground. She continued to resist, screaming that her father was a corrections officer and he was in charge of them.
She continued to scream about her father, according to a police report, and said that she was going to sue them.
The deputy transported the passenger, a male, to his home in the Nisqually Pines and later joined the Yelm officer at the police station to conduct a DUI exam on the Rainier woman.
At the Yelm Police Department, the woman refused to take a blood alcohol content test and continued to be irate, saying that her father would “have the officer’s job.”
She was then transported and booked into Nisqually Jail.
Yelm Woman, 70, Sends Scammers $4,500 in Gift Cards
A 70-year-old Yelm woman was the victim of a fraud incident reported Tuesday, July 21.
According to police reports, the elderly woman was contacted over the phone by someone who claimed to be with the Social Security Administration and was told she owed $5,000 for having “out of country accounts.”
She reportedly did as the fraudsters requested and purchased $4,500 worth of Visa gift cards and provided them the numbers over the phone. Her grandson later informed her that she had been the victim of a scam.
Following the scam, the woman said the phone numbers she tried to call back were no longer valid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.