Thurston County Elections will hold a virtual candidate filing workshop for those who are thinking about running for public office.
The workshop will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. It will include information on how and where to file, candidate statements, photos for the voters’ pamphlet and a presentation by the Public Disclosure Commission.
The workshop can be attended through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91599153291?pwd=V3B1WHFsR0R3b0Q0eU9UcTlaclhoUT09.
Positions on the ballot include city council positions in Tenino, Rainier and Yelm, as well as school board seats. The full list can be viewed online at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor/electionsdocuments/Open%20Offices%202021.pdf.
