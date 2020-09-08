In recognition of Girls Scouts Love State Parks Day and National Public Lands Day, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free entrance to state parks on Sunday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 26. On these days, day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.
Though most Washington state parks have reopened for day use and many have reopened for camping, Washington State Parks and Recreation encourages visitors to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by recreating responsibly as much as possible. Responsible recreation includes: staying close to home, knowing what’s open before leaving, having a plan B if a certain park is too crowded, keeping a social distance of at least 6 feet, wearing face coverings indoors and bringing personal hygiene supplies with you.
State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The Discover Pass legislation directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
The remaining 2020 State Parks free days are: Saturday, Oct. 10, Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.