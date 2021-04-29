The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in the killing of a 37-year-old Chehalis man.
The body of Jose Luis Alejo Tamayo was discovered along the side of the roadway by a jogger in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue Northeast at about 7:50 a.m. April 25. Deputies responded and confirmed the man had died as a result of a gunshot wound.
On Thursday, detectives located a vehicle involved in the homicide at an address in the 1500 block of 38th Lane Northeast in Olympia.
The vehicle was seized and a 30-year-old Olympia woman was arrested for alleged first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Additional information led detectives to an address in the 3300 block of Martin Way East where a 37-year-old Olympia woman was arrested fir first-degree murder.
The identities of those arrested have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the case send tips to Det. Howard Reynolds at howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.