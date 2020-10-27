A 56-year-old Roy woman was reportedly assaulted with a shopping cart at Walmart on Monday, Oct. 19, after the suspect, a 57-year-old Yelm woman, got into a verbal altercation with the victim and her daughter, who had been dating the suspect’s son.
Yelm police were dispatched to the shopping center around 8 p.m. on that day to reports of a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 27-year-old daughter of the Roy woman.
She said she and her mother were confronted by the Yelm woman, who reportedly had a grudge with the family. The Yelm woman told the two that she was “going to take her out,” and give one of them a “black eye,” according to police reports.
While shopping, the Yelm woman allegedly shoved the shopping cart into the leg of the Roy woman. According to police reports, the incident caused pain though no marks were reported.
Neither a nearby store manager or video cameras were able to catch the incident.
Both parties said they wanted to press charges against the other. The couple had apparently been broken up for about five years, according to police reports.
