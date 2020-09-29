Seasonal weekend markets in both Yelm and Rainier recently announced extensions deeper into the fall.
The Yelm Farmers Market, hosted every Saturday in the Yelm Community Center building, will host two Saturdays in November and two Saturdays in December, Market Manager Jon Jamieson said.
The regular season for the market ends Oct. 24 but the market will be open Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 for holiday shopping.
“I feel like the market’s done great this year given the circumstances,” Jamieson said. “I’m just really happy for how this year’s going and for our vendors.”
A list of the vendors is available the day before the market, which operates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Twenty vendors were included on the Sept. 26 list, among them:
• Wild Heart Sipping Vinegar
• Olive Branch oil and vinegar
• Shelton’s S.O.B Dog’s
• Doodle Buns Bakery
• Bee Forever Apiary
• Mels Handmade Soap
• Just Ok Wood Design
• Sgt Harts BBQ Sauce
• Gentle Nature Soap
• Blue Water Acupuncture
• Kombuchaluv
• Avila Gorilla hot Sauce
• Sundial Gardens
• Basket Case
• Lumberjack popcorn
• Norse West Viking Festival
• Bridge of hope Garden
• Fresh Flowers
• Creative Ginger
• J&C Custom Creations
The Rainier Saturday Market, which has been hosting its seasonal market this summer in Wilkowski Park next to Rainier Chapel, plans on hosting its market every Saturday — weather permitting — until Halloween.
The last day of its season would have been Sept. 26, Market Manager Kevine Pettit said. The market on that date was ultimately canceled due to wet weather.
“I know the sellers are going to get together and do something special for Halloween toward the end of the month,” he said, adding that they also plan on hosting a raffle to benefit the Rainier Seniors Center during that final day. “The turnout from the public has been really fun. It’s been really good — a lot of yard sale vendors.”
Despite having to cancel a number of weekends this summer due to weather, Pettit said they’ve been having a record number of vendors out to the market.
An average of about 14 vendors have been coming out every Saturday, and they also recently hosted a record 19 vendors.
Pre-registration for vendors is not needed at the Rainier Saturday Market, and so a weekly list of vendors is not published by the market. Interested vendors can stop by the market, which runs most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and reserve a spot for $10, or reach out to the organization on Facebook.
