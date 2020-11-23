The Nisqually Indian Tribe has been awarded a $50,000 grant for the Nisqually Technology Center Feasibility Project. The grant is among $236,250 in grants awarded by the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) to support rural technology, innovation and broadband development studies in Thurston, Skamania and Clark counties. Franklin County received a loan and grant to support a rail construction project.
According to CERB, the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s grant will fund “a feasibility study to evaluate the viability of developing a technology center on the Nisqually Indian Tribe reservation. CERB funds are matched by $16,667 in local resources."
In addition to the grants, CERB also approved $488,750 in low-interest loans — the combined funding intended to aid “economic development, public infrastructure development and economic feasibility studies targeting business growth, job creation and broadband development in four communities across the state.”
In a prepared statement, Washington State Commerce Director Lisa Brown said: “CERB funding is an important catalyst for attracting private capital and securing additional public infrastructure investment that rural communities need to create jobs and sustain long-term economic recovery.”
The release of CERB funds to these projects is contingent upon each applicant completing specific pre-contract requirements, such as finalizing other funding sources and obtaining necessary permits.
Since 1982, CERB has committed nearly $203 million to local jurisdictions across the state — an investment generating more than 36,000 jobs — and private capital investment of $5.8 billion.
