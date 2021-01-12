Orders for the 2021 Thurston Conservation District’s native plant festival and sale are open from now until Feb. 15, according to a newsletter recently sent out by the organization.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conservation district had to scale back its annual sale and festival. This year’s sale will be pre-order only; no walk-up sales will be patronized.
Visit store.thurstoncd.com for more information and to preorder plants. Available tree and plant species include baldhip rose, Douglas fir, black gooseberry, blue elderberry, orange honeysuckle and many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.