Effective Friday, August 7, the beach and swimming area at Long Lake Park were closed. A combination of algae “scum” viewed on the surface and poor water visibility indicate the possibility of a toxic blue-green algae bloom.
The Thurston County Health Department is in the process of testing the water to determine if algae toxins are present. They will continue testing water samples weekly. The swim area will remain closed until a minimum of two results are under the advisory level of toxins for safe swimming.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, a combination of warm temperatures, sunlight and nutrient-rich waters can cause blue-green algae to reproduce rapidly, known as “blooming.” Blue-green blooms usually float to the surface and can be several inches thick near the shoreline. Some blue-green algae can produce toxins or poisons, potentially causing illness in humans, pets, and other animals that are exposed to it. To learn more about blue-green algae, and what to do if you see an algae bloom, visit doh.wa.gov/ehp/algae.
Further changes to Long Lake Park’s swim area will be posted at ci.lacey.wa.us/Long-Lake-Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.