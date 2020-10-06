Washington state House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, in a statement on Wednesday responded to news that Boeing plans to move 787 Dreamliner production out of state, saying that the decision likely wasn’t due to any one thing and that “all of us could have done more to make Washington more attractive to business.”
The Wall Street Journal last week broke news that production would be consolidated and moved from Everett to South Carolina. Boeing on Thursday reportedly confirmed the reports with its employees.
In a post to his Facebook page, Wilcox said he spoke with Boeing and confirmed that 900 jobs related to the manufacturing of the Dreamliner would be moved from the region, though possibly more.
“Around 70,000 families still depend on important and high-paying Boeing jobs. We should be focusing on those now, not attacking their employer,” he wrote, adding later: “These are jobs that in many cases were filled by two or three generations in the same family. The economy that financed their happy middle and upper middle class way of life may be going away. We should all ask what we could have done to make the jobs climate in Washington better.”
Boeing was already considering about 19,000 in job cuts before this decision, according to a report by KING 5 News. This most recent decision by the Chicago-headquartered aerospace company is likely to have a largely negative impact on the northern Puget Sound economy.
Wilcox said he’d like to see another special session of the Legislature focused on Boeing, but one that’s “designed to do nothing but boost skilled middle-class jobs by manufacturers.”
The 2nd Legislative District lawmaker also echoed a similar statement Congressman Rick Larsen gave this week, saying that this could be a good opportunity for the state to rebuild its relationship with Boeing or build relationships with other aerospace manufacturers, such as Blue Origin or SpaceX.
Calling Boeing’s consolidation announcement an “insult to the hardworking aerospace employees who build 787s,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement that the decision warrants a review of the state’s partnership with the company and the company’s favorable tax treatment.
