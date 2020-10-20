The Nisqually Indian Tribe is currently accepting grant proposals for salmon habitat restoration and protection projects in the Nisqually River watershed with a letter of intent due by Nov 30.
Up to $400,000 in federal and state funds are available for on-the-ground habitat restoration projects, land acquisitions, or assessments that will lead to projects, according to a press release from the tribe.
The Nisqually Indian Tribe is the lead entity that coordinates the solicitation and ranking of projects for the Nisqually watershed.
Total funding available for projects has not yet been determined by the state Legislature.
Eligible project proposals will be ranked by the Nisqually River Council and submitted to the state Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB) and the state Legislature for funding consideration. Projects that match high priority actions and geographic areas in the Nisqually Watershed’s Salmon Recovery strategy will have the best chance of receiving a high ranking and funding.
Eligible applicants for funding include local governments, state agencies (with a local partner), conservation districts, tribes, non-profit organizations, special purpose districts, regional fisheries enhancement groups and private landowners.
Interested parties must submit a letter of intent to the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s Natural Resources Office by Nov. 30, with completed applications due in February.
Prospective applicants should contact Ashley Von Essen, lead entity coordinator for Nisqually Tribe Natural Resources at 360-456-5221, ext. 2145, or vonessen.ashley@nisqually-nsn.gov to get information about the Nisqually Salmon Recovery strategy and other application information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.