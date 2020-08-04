Democratic candidate Rick Payne captured more votes than any other in the race for the 2nd Legislative District’s Senate seat in preliminary results of the primary election Tuesday night with Republican Jim McCune pulling in second.
Payne, the sole Democrat in the race to replace retiring Sen. Randi Becker, R-Olympia, had garnered 6,840 votes and 30.88 percent of the vote across Thurston and Pierce counties in the first count.
McCune, a Pierce County council member and former 2nd Legislative District lawmaker, took the second-largest pull of the votes with 4,596 and 20.75 percent of those counted by Tuesday night.
Republican Josh Penner, the mayor of Orting, was in third with 3,860 votes and 17.43 percent of ballots cast in the race.
The total number of votes stood at 22,148 as of Tuesday night with updated counts expected. A total of 7,725 ballots came from Thurston County and 14,423 from Pierce County.
The top two candidates from this race, regardless of political party, will move on to the general election set for Nov. 3.
More than 309 candidates had filed to run in this August’s primary election for 124 seats in the Washington state Legislature.
Election results will be certified on Friday, Aug. 21, by the Washington Secretary of State.
See more results here: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20200804/default.htm
