Lose a gas-powered welding machine? The Yelm Police Department would like to talk with you.
A welding machine fell from a passing vehicle the night of Monday, Nov. 30, near the 14000 block of 99th Way Southeast. According to police reports, the welder was responsible for damage to two vehicles located outside a residence.
Owners of the two vehicles reported hearing a screeching sound and a crash at about 10 p.m. that night. The next morning, they awoke to find the welder up against the bumper of their Honda Accord, with their other vehicle, a Honda Civic, also sustaining some body damage.
According to police reports, it’s believed an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound that night at a high rate of speed when the welder fell off, slid roughly 75 feet and collided with the cars.
The Yelm Public Works Department took possession of the welder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.