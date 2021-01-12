A Bald Hills Fire Department brush truck was reportedly stolen and later found, according to Thurston Co. Scanner, News, and Weather Blog. The subject who stole the vehicle is still unknown.
According to the blog, it was reported Monday night that the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was responding to reports of an auto theft from the mostly-volunteer fire department. The truck had no numbers on it and was reportedly last seen on 153rd Avenue.
The department was able to later find the truck unoccupied on Lake Lawrence Road. Several compartments were rummaged through and it’s unknown if the suspect took anything from the truck.
