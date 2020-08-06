Right about now, the butterflies in Carolina Mejia's stomach are dancing the Watusi.
After the second night of primary election returns, the first-time political candidate has maintained an almost identical lead over a field of seven in the race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 1 — and it's safe to say the experience so far has thrilled her.
And made her just a wee bit nervous.
“It's my first time doing this, and as a first-time candidate it's a very exciting process — and of course I'm nervous because it can really go a million ways,” the Democrat said by phone on Wednesday, July 5. “We were pleasantly surprised with the (first night's) results.”
After Wednesday night’s count, Mejia has 5,803 votes for 31.33 percent of the total count. She leads second-place candidate C Davis by 2,478 votes, or about 13 percent. Davis has garnered 3,325 votes for 17.95 percent of the total vote count.
Mejia, a Thurston County Superior Court judicial assistant, believes her community-oriented message resonated with voters, and they responded in kind.
“We listened and learned to find out what matters to our constituents and what their needs are,” said Mejia, 29. “That's an important role for us.”
In the meantime, as ballot tabulations update daily — and it’s still several weeks before the Secretary of State certifies final election results — Mejia's excitement is sure to grow. She's hoping to maintain the momentum she began the first night of election returns.
“My gut feeling is that we hope to make it to the top two, and if we win overall that will be great,” she said. “Right now it's just too early to say either way, and we're just trying to keep a positive outlook, be patient, and keep our fingers crossed.”
Incumbent Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings, who after the first night of primary results sat in fourth place with 14.3 percent of votes cast, remains in fourth place with 2,687 votes and 14.51 percent after Wednesday night’s tally.
He knew the race would be tight, he wrote via email Wednesday afternoon, particularly with seven candidates “from far left to far right.”
“It appears from the national level to local politics, the electorate is very divided,” he said. “It would be desirable to maintain the middle ground and collaboratively work with everyone without party politics and activism.”
The first night's preliminary results disappointed him, Hutchings added — though the Independent candidate's life's experience gives him cause for hope.
“One thing I've learned over the years is not to rush to judgement,” he wrote. “I am awaiting final results in the next day or so.”
Hutchings, 66 — a 35-year law-enforcement veteran — believes his middle-of-the-road governing philosophy and focus on specific county priorities will help him tighten the race.
“Focusing on doing the county's business of social, health and economic recovery during a pandemic is still my priority,” he wrote. “Keeping health and social policy, streamlining government services and working to protect our environment while promoting small business takes finesse and collaboration. Governing with this in mind is rewarding and meaningful.”
Bud Blake, an Independent District No. 3 county commissioner from 2015-2018 before losing the 2018 commissioner race to Democrat Tye Menser, felt his third-place finish Tuesday placed him in a great spot to nab one of the top two places and move on to the general election. After Wednesday’s count, Blake remained in third with 3,150 votes, or 17.01 percent.
“My reaction was positive,” he wrote in an email on Wednesday morning, “a great start point for an eventual win.”
Blake added that the first night's voting results didn't particularly surprise him one way or the other.
“Campaigns aren't about individuals. They are about vision, values, and the community of people who share in the effort.”
Blake fully expects the race to tighten as the county Auditor's Office releases more results.
“Many votes come in later because of election day voters.” Blake said.
And should he capture one of the top two vote tallies, Blake's optimistic he'll win the general election in November.
“I am very confident,” he said. “With a county-wide race, it gives me a chance to really connect with the people, capturing a holistic perspective for the future of Thurston county.”
Also garnering votes after Wednesday’s tally were Democrat David Gaw (1,719 votes), Thomas Bolender (455 votes) and Democrat Rory Summerson (1,371 votes).
C Davis could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
In the primary race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 2, incumbent Gary Edwards, an Independent, leads challenger Michael Steadman, a Democrat, by 1,710 votes, or 10.5 percentage points.
Both candidates will advance to the general election in November.
The next vote count is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. According to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, there are an estimated 20,000 ballots still to be counted in the county. There have been 56,231 ballots counted so far.
