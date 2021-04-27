The unemployment rate in Thurston County fell to 5.9 percent in March, down from 6 percent the two months prior, according to a not-seasonally-adjusted report made by the state Employment Security Department (ESD).
Thurston County is among only six counties in the state beneath the threshold of 6 percent unemployment, the lowest threshold being reported by the ESD. Asotin County has the lowest rate at 4 percent, while Pacific County has the highest with a rate of 10.3 percent unemployment.
As of March, Thurston County was reported to have a civilian labor force of 140,475, with 132,229 of those workers employed. A total of 8,246 people were reported to be out of work, down 230 from 8,476 in February.
In 2020, Thurston County’s unemployment rose to a staggering 16.54 percent during April, the pandemic-era high. As for 2019, the average unemployment rate was 4.8 percent for the year, more than an entire percentage point lower than the current number, reported the ESD.
Statewide, unemployment has also dropped, with the economy increasing by an estimated 23,100 jobs in March, bringing the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate to 5.4 percent, the ESD reported. The private sector gained 18,600 of these jobs, with the public sector gaining 4,500.
So far this year, February showed the highest gain in jobs, with 33,200 added statewide, according to the ESD.
“Broad gains in hiring continued from February through March in response to the improving public health position,” said Paul Turek, an economist with the ESD, in a statement. “Although employment remains below pre-pandemic levels, the state’s labor market is on track to make up the deficit relatively quickly.”
Overall, Washington lost a net of 166,400 jobs from March 2020 to March of this year, not seasonally adjusted, with the private sector showing a decrease of 4.2 percent at an estimated 121,200 jobs lost and the public sector showing a decrease of 7.5 percent at a net loss of 45,200, the ESD reported.
During the week of April 11-17, initial regular unemployment claims went down by 23.5 percent from the previous week, at 13,216 claims, as compared to the April 4-10 number of 17,281, according to the ESD.
