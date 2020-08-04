Republican incumbent J.T. Wilcox was leading the race Tuesday night for the 2nd Legislative District’s Position No. 2.
Looking for voters to reelect him to a sixth term, Wilcox has garnered 44.14 percent and 9,802 votes thus far. His Democrat challenger, Veronica Whitcher Rockett, trailed him with 31.68 percent and 7,034 votes.
Matt Marshall, a Republican, trailed Whitcher Rockett for the second-place spot by about 8 percentage points. He currently stands at 23.97 percent and 5,323 votes.
The total number of votes cast for the 2nd Legislative District Position No. 2 stood at 22,206 as of Tuesday night with updated counts expected the next day.
The top two candidates from this race, regardless of political party, will move on to the general election set for Nov. 3.
More than 309 candidates had filed to run in this August’s primary election for 124 seats in the Washington state Legislature.
Election results will be certified on Friday, Aug. 21, by the Washington Secretary of State.
See full results from around the state here: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20200804/thurston/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.