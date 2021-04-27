A person in a red Dodge Dakota was spotted leaving the parking lot of Longmire Community Park in Yelm after reportedly stealing several thousand dollars worth of baseball equipment owned by the Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball League.
The equipment was reportedly stolen from the storage and concession stands just after 8 a.m. on Monday, April 26, according to a social media post by the police department.
The incident marks the second theft this year from the league.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (360) 458-5701.
A gofundme page created on Tuesday asked people to donate to cover the stolen equipment, which was described as a pitching machine and a generator.
As of Tuesday evening, $290 was raised toward the $2,500 goal.
The page can be found online at www.gofundme.com/f/help-nbyb-replace-stolen-baseball-equipment?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_vhgj+help-nbyb-replace-stolen-baseball-equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.