Officer Samantha Garcia, who has been with the Tenino Police Department since 2019, was honored by Tenino VFW post 5878 as Police Officer of the Year in a ceremony at the Tenino Fire Station on Dec. 11
Garcia, a current National Guard soldier holding the rank of sergeant, was presented with an award certificate by Post Commander Frank Hicks and Quartermaster Bob Pernod, in recognition of her hard work on behalf of the citizens of Tenino.
Also honored during the ceremony were Tenino Firefighters Joe Richey and Andrew Moe.
