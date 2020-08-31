A photo of renowned fishing activist Billy Frank Jr. was featured in a new presidential campaign advertisement from Democratic candidate Joe Biden online Thursday.
The two-minute video entitled “Keep Up,” which was published on YouTube and the campaign’s other social media accounts, features quotes from Biden around a narrator discussing the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and the country’s diversity.
“The most powerful idea in the history of the world, I think, beats in the heart of the people in the country,” Biden says.
“No matter your race, your ethnicity, no matter your gender identity, your sexual orientation, no matter your faith — it unites America. Whether your ancestors were native to these shores,” Biden says as Frank’s photo flashes on screen, “or they were brought here forcibly and enslaved, or whether they were immigrants with generations back or those coming today looking to build a better life for their family.”
The photo featured was taken in 2014 by The Associated Press photographer Ted Warren, according to The Associated Press’s image archives. It features an intimate profile shot of Frank taken along the Nisqually River.
Frank died four months after the photo of him was taken. He was 83.
A tireless champion for tribal fishing rights and a member of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, Frank was a prominent demonstrator in the Fish Wars that erupted in the 1960s and 1970s, which ultimately led to the Boldt Decision in 1974.
The advertisement can be found on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3UsWMbUpF4.
