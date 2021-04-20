Police Respond to Disturbance at Liquor Store
Police responded to a disturbance at Yelm Liquor and Beverage on Wednesday, April 14, after multiple callers reported several men fighting in the parking lot where a suspect smashed out the window of a white pickup truck before fleeing.
As an officer arrived, he reportedly saw four men in the parking lot yelling at each other. One man had taken off his shirt and was retreating to his vehicle as he allegedly threatened to retrieve a baseball bat, stated police reports.
The officer interviewed the involved parties after ensuring the baseball bat was secured, stated the report
The officer was told by the victim that Alan M. Clark, 37 of Rainier, approached his vehicle after he called the victim’s name. Clark allegedly tried to pull the victim out of his truck by grabbing his arm and pulling him. The victim refused, stated a police report, and told Clark to leave several times.
The police report states Clark began pounding on the truck door with his fists and later smashed the driver’s side window. Damages were estimated at $300. He continued to yell at the victim until a store employee said law enforcement was on the way. Clark fled to his truck.
The shirtless man was later identified as someone who came to defend Clark, the report states. Law enforcement went to Clark’s home to issue a citation for assault in the fourth degree and malicious mischief in the third degree, which was given to his mother.
The victim told police he had known Clark since his childhood and that they had never gotten along, stated a police report
Yelm Man Cited for Burglary, Malicious Mischief Charges
A traffic stop for the lack of a front license plate led to the citation of a 34-year-old man from Yelm, who was cited and released on two counts of burglary in the second degree and two counts of malicious mischief in the first degree.
A police report states Jake S. Summers was first spotted at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 in a 1994 red Ford Explorer headed westbound on Yelm Avenue.
Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Yelm Highway SE and 89th Avenue SE and spotted what appeared to be a Honda lawn mower engine, as well as several gas cans and landscaping tools, in the back of the vehicle.
Law enforcement reported Summers was sweating and shaking during the interaction. Summers said he had left a friend’s house in the Nisqually Pines neighborhood before being pulled over.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy was informed by the Yelm Police Department of recent burglaries in the area near the city’s public works property where equipment was stored, stated the report. The items found in the vehicle matched items that had been reported stolen. Multiple post-hole diggers, field rakes, snow shovels and Honda lawn mower engines were located.
When interviewed by an officer from the Yelm Police Department, Summers reportedly provided a confession to stealing the items located in his vehicle from the Yelm Public Works station on Rhoton Road SE.
Summers reportedly told the Yelm police officer that he had used bolt cutters to cut a fence on the property before he took catalytic converters from three city vehicles. Once the converters were placed in Summers’ vehicle, he reportedly took more items, stated the report.
Summers reportedly admitted to the theft of another catalytic converter in a prior burglary, stated the report.
Summers’ vehicle was seized and transported to the Yelm Police Department by Bill’s Towing since it was utilized in the commission of a felony, stated the report.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions at the Thurston County Jail, Summers was not booked into jail, but instead was referred to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on four charges.
Church Vandalized with Graffiti
The Yelm Central Church of Christ in the 1300 block of Crystal Springs Road NW was vandalized after a person spray painted graffiti on a church sign and the building itself. The incident was reported to law enforcement at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 18.
A police report states the suspect is unknown at this time. The damage was estimated at $500.
Counterfeit Bill Used at Fast Food Restaurant
Police are looking for two suspects who used a counterfeit $100 bill at the Jack in the Box in Yelm.
On Monday, April 12, an employee of the restaurant was handed the bill before she advised the suspects “it was obviously counterfeit” and let them know she would contact law enforcement, stated a police report. The man in the vehicle, described as a white male, in his mid-30s, with tattoos on the left side of his neck became angry and argumentative.
The woman, described as white, in her mid-30s with brown, wavy hair, later drove off in an unknown direction. The suspects are unknown at this time, stated the police report.
