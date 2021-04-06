Dozens of cars lined Rochester Street as hundreds of young hunters, baskets in hand, took to Wilkowski Park in Rainier on Saturday for an Easter egg hunt.
More than 2,000 eggs were hidden underneath trees and in the pinecone-laden field of the park as kids rushed out from the starting line to scoop up as many plastic eggs — filled with candy, gift cards and redeemable prizes — as they could.
The event was planned by local nonprofit We Love Rainier, Washington, and many families came out for the affair, which lasted in whole only about 15 minutes.
Rewards varied, from simple chocolates and sweets to full-on toy sets that were redeemed at the nearby gazebo. Some eggs even had certificates for a free cookie courtesy of the Main Street Cookie Company inside them.
Families also took pictures with the always colorful and one-of-a-kind Easter Bunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.