Thurston County residents have until Friday, April 30 to pay their 2021 first half property taxes.
Penalties and interest will be charged for those who do not make their payments on time as required by Washington state law, according to a news release.
Taxpayers can pay their property taxes online at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/treasurer or drop payments off in the secure courthouse parking lot drop box at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW in Olympia. They can also mail a check or money order postmarked by April 30 to Thurston County Treasurer, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, WA 98502 or can pay the taxes in person at the treasurer’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If a person pays their taxes with a credit card online or in-person, there is a 2.35 percent transaction fee and a flat fee of $3.95 for a VISA debit card payment. There is no additional charge for an electronic check payment when paying online.
Property owners can also sign up to receive future bills electronically.
Those who create an account can schedule their tax payment in advance of the due date and will receive email payment reminders ahead of time. To learn more, or to sign up for the service, go online to www.thurstoncountywa.gov/treasurer.
