A mobile home located at the 13400 block of Peter Kalama Drive was a total loss Thursday afternoon after a blaze fully engulfed the structure.
Lacey Fire, Southeast Thurston Fire Authority, East Olympia and other fire authorities were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to reports of a residential structure fire. Once at the scene, firefighters witnessed a fully-involved mobile home, according to dispatch logs.
By about 2:05 p.m., the structure was mostly burned down, though units continued a defensive strategy.
This story will be updated.
