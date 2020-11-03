Hit and Run Suspect Returns to Scene in Yelm, Then Flees Again
A 66-year-old Yelm man in a pickup truck was hit from behind by another driver on Sunday, Nov. 1, in the Yelm McDonald’s restaurant drive-through. The second driver initially fled the scene.
The Yelm man reported to Yelm police that he had entered the drive-through at about 11 a.m. but was initially unable to navigate the turn because it was too tight. So he backed up, then successfully proceeded to drive forward when another car backing out of a parking stall struck him from behind.
The man told police everything happened very fast, so he was unable to determine what kind of car had hit him, but noted the other vehicle’s rear window was smashed out and the vehicle was damaged also toward the rear.
After the collision, the man told police the other vehicle drove away toward West Yelm Avenue, and once there three passengers exited the vehicle and the driver continued eastbound on West Yelm Avenue.
The suspect driver then returned to the area of the collision and contacted the man who he had hit asking for insurance information. As the man began to gather the information, the suspect driver fled the scene and did not return.
The man’s vehicle — a 2017 Chevy Silverado — was hit on the rear driver’s-side causing an estimated $2,000 in damage.
The suspected hit-and-run driver is unknown.
Man Steals $100 in Liquor From Yelm Grocery Store
The Yelm Safeway store is out about $100 in hard liquor after a man exited the store at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, with a carry basket full of alcohol the store manager believes the man may not have paid for.
The store manager was able to provide Yelm police with the suspect’s vehicle license number, which indicated the man had a Tacoma address. The manager described the suspect as a white male wearing a mask and wanted the possible theft documented for possible future issues.
There is no further information.
Yelm Men Arrested for Driving Under the Influence
Yelm police on Thursday, Oct. 29, arrested a 25-year-old Yelm man for driving under the influence (DUI).
At about 11:42 p.m., the Yelm officer observed the driver traveling the 16600 block of Canal Road S.E. in Yelm and noted the vehicle driver's-side taillight was burned out. The officer stopped the vehicle at 91st Avenue S.E. and Wilkensen Road S.E. in Yelm.
When communicating with the driver, the officer noted the smell of alcohol in the vehicle — a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta — and observed the man’s eyes were bloodshot and watery.
After the officer reviewed the suspect’s driver’s license, the driver agreed to submit to voluntary field sobriety tests and as the driver exited the vehicle, the officer noted several empty single-shot bottles of alcohol.
The officer subsequently administered a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) to the driver, who registered a result of 0.136. Following the test, the officer placed the driver into custody for DUI and transported him to the Yelm Police Department where the suspect agreed to take a Blood Alcohol Test (BAC).
Two separate tests resulted in identical results of 0.138. The legal alcohol limit for driving a passenger vehicle in Washington state is 0.08 BAC for adults 21 and older.
The suspect’s vehicle was released to his mother at the scene, and he was transported to his residence where he was released. Because of COVID-19, the suspect was not given a court date but was advised he would receive one at a later date.
•••
Yelm police arrested a 29-year-old Yelm man on Saturday, Oct. 31, for driving under the influence (DUI).
Police observed the suspect’s vehicle when it drove directly in front of the officer’s location at Bald Hills Road S.E. and Yelm Avenue East at 2:24 a.m. After stopping the vehicle, the officer observed that it had expired license tabs.
The officer subsequently noticed an obvious odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle — a 1992 Toyota Corolla — and observed the driver’s speech was slurred and his eyes watery and bloodshot. After reviewing the suspect’s driver’s license and vehicle registration, the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle and when he did appeared unable to stand firmly.
The driver said he had consumed a couple of beers and refused to submit to voluntary field sobriety tests.
At that point, the officer placed the driver under arrest for DUI, put him in the back of the patrol car, and transported him to the Yelm Police Department where he took a Blood Alcohol Test (BAC).
The suspect’s two BAC tests resulted in identical samples of 0.189. The legal alcohol limit for driving a passenger vehicle in Washington state is 0.08 BAC for adults 21 and older.
After the test, the office transported the driver to his residence where he was released. Because of COVID-19, the suspect was not given a court date but was advised he would receive one at a later date. The suspect’s vehicle was impounded
