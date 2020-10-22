The dominoes seem to be falling in line for the Yelm Prairie Line Trail project.
The city of Yelm recently submitted a grant application to fund the design phase to expand the Yelm Prairie-Line Trail over the Centralia Canal and an existing train track crossing over the Nisqually River.
Anne Wahrmund, a member of Yelm’s Planning Commission, said the city is within the top 10 applications being considered by the state Recreation and Conservation Office for funding.
“Everybody’s pretty excited about this that it’s actually happening,” Wahrmund said during an Oct. 19 Yelm Planning Commission meeting. “For people to be able to see this, and be able to participate and get down on that trail, and be able to stand on the bridge across the river, it won’t be too long. It’ll be within our lifetime.”
Grant Beck, the city’s community development director, said they should know the first week of November if the city will receive funding. Construction is set to start within the next biennium, he said.
The city currently owns 4.8 miles of track right-of-way that it purchased from BNSF in 1998 into Pierce County, and has already built an additional 1.3 miles of trail so far that connects to the Yelm-Tenino Trail in Thurston County.
It’s estimated to cost $735,000 to extend the trail into Pierce County, and then another $780,000 to repurpose the track trestle for a trail, according to Yelm Mayor JW Foster.
When it’s completed, the Prairie Line will be the first non-motorized crossing over the Nisqually River.
“It’s a really exciting opportunity to build a regionally significant entertainment opportunity for people. This has been in our minds from the very beginning,” Foster said, calling the opportunity with the Recreation and Conservation Office a great one. “Everyone — from state legislators to wildlife people and the tribe — they all see the benefits from their own perspective.”
ForeverGreen Trails, a nonprofit trail advocacy group, is heading the project to bring the trail from the edge of the Nisqually River to downtown Roy, deemed the “River to Roy” section. In six years, recreationalists and families could be riding their bikes and jogging by trail from downtown Yelm to downtown Roy.
The nonprofit trails organization has been able to rally the support of the Tacoma WA Bike Club and the Pierce County Council so far, among other entities.
“If everything goes well with the RCO for Yelm, and with the state Legislature, it should flow real nicely,” ForeverGreen Trails Executive Director Larry Leveen said of the process. “It’s been this kind of incremental thing.”
Apart from being a regional hub for recreationalists and a major non-motorized connector between Thurston and Pierce counties, the trail will eventually play a larger role as one of the state’s largest contingent trail systems junction, connecting the city of South Bend and its nearby Pacific Ocean shores to the expansive Palouse on the Idaho border.
The Yelm Prairie Line Trail is expected to be one of the first key connecting projects to be built in an effort to connect the Willapa Hills Trail and the Palouse to Cascades Trail systems, said Leveen, and there’s a five-county coalition looking to make that happen.
“It is a crucial crossing of the Nisqually River, and so not only is it a nice trail between two small rural cities, but it’s the main trail connection between Thurston and Pierce counties,” Leveen said.
As has been previously touted by Leveen, Foster and other proponents, this project is expected to bring with it an economic boost to businesses in and around the Yelm and Roy areas through recreation spending.
The “River to Roy” section is part of Pierce County Parks Department’s longrange parks plan, Leveen said, and the project is expected to begin after the Thurston County section is complete. Design is expected to start in 2024 and construction will begin in 2026.
