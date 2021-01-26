An authorization for property purchase will come before the Yelm City Council Tuesday for a 4.12-acre lot next to the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
The city is working to close on the property to ensure it has access to the water reclamation facility, especially as construction efforts to outfit the facility with upgrades begin next year.
The city’s plan for the property at the same time is expected to leave a good deal of vacant land available — enough at least for a possible dog park, said Community Development Director Grant Beck. Patrick Hughes, project manager at the city’s Public Works department, has drafted up a concept for the potential park.
“We have a whole lot of people who are using Longmire Park as a dog park, and we’d like to encourage them to move over to a dog park once we have one — and people really want to. They want to have a dog park, and it’ll be close enough to where the current trail is to get through there,” said Anne Wahrmund, a member of the Yelm Planning Commission. “I think it’s all going to be a good solution.”
The industrial parcel is located at 902 Rhoton Road Southeast. The property is owned by a resident of Bend, Oregon.
According to city documents, the negotiated selling price was $150,000, with the original asking price at $250,000. There are currently no structures built on site, according to the Thurston County Assessor’s Office.
