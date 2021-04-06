The supreme governor of the Loyal Order of Moose will pay a visit to members of the Nisqually Valley Moose Lodge in Yelm on Friday, April 16, according to a news release from the fraternal organization.
Supreme Governor Bruce J. Berger is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. in Yelm as part of a larger tour of Washington state lodges.
“Berger rose from the post of supreme jr. governor to become the Moose Fraternity’s chief presiding officer on June 26, 2020, elected by vote of Supreme Lodge delegates to a one-year term as supreme governor at the organization’s 132nd International Convention, held online for the first time in its history,” a news release read.
Ed Taylor, a longtime member of the Nisqually lodge, said Berger will also be visiting other nearby lodges in Chehalis, Bellingham and the Snoqualmie Valley during his time in Washington state, and Taylor will have the honor of escorting him.
The Nisqually Moose’s annual Ed Winchester Kids Fishing Derby has been canceled for a second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not take place this spring. The organization will host its annual spring indoor-outdoor yard and craft sale this weekend.
Though the past year has been fraught with many challenges for the lodge, Taylor said the Nisqually lodge was recently able to finish off more than $300,000 in facility renovations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.