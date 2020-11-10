A 33-year-old Roy man was arrested Sunday, Nov. 8, on one count of eluding police and one count of resisting arrest after fleeing a traffic stop and later leading Yelm police on a foot chase.
The incident started around 3 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 103rd Avenue and Grove Road. According to reports, the officer on patrol noticed a black station wagon heading southbound on Grove. It reportedly accelerated past the officer and was driving in the middle of the roadway.
The officer proceeded to catch up to the vehicle, which was driving upwards of 60 mph. The vehicle was then passing vehicles and driving into the oncoming lane travel.
The officer activated their lights, at which point the vehicle reportedly drove into the parking lot of a nearby AM/PM, which gave cause, according to police reports, that the vehicle was attempting to elude the officer.
The chase continued southbound on Morris Road, where speeds elevated to around 90 mph, according to the police report. The officer noted smoke coming from the vehicle, and later lost the vehicle going northbound on 123rd Avenue. The officer eventually came around a corner and saw the vehicle, noting that the vehicle had likely crashed and was parked on a small hill.
The man, later identified as Jacob Swan, 33, of Roy, reportedly exited the vehicle, looked at the officer, and began running toward nearby woods.
The officer was able to chase Swan through the woods until he got close enough to deploy a Taser, according to police reports. The stun gun made partial contact with his back.
Yelm police were able to make an arrest and later book him into the Thurston County Jail on charges including a Yelm warrant.
