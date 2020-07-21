Election season is here.
The Thurston County Elections Division opened 29 secure drop boxes and mailed out more than 187,000 ballots to residents around the county last Wednesday in anticipation for this year’s primary election, which takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
According to a news release from the county Auditor’s Office, registered voters who have not received a ballot by Wednesday, July 22, are encouraged to contact their office at 360-786-5408 or by email at elections@co.thurston.wa.us. Ballots for military and overseas voters were mailed out back in June.
The last day to register or update voter registration online is Monday, July 27. Residents can register and vote in person, at the Auditor’s Office, up until 8 p.m. on the day of election.
More information on drop box locations and voter registration is available at www.thurstonvotes.org.
Votes from this election will be certified on Aug. 18.
