A request made to the Yelm City Council this past month to annex a parcel into city limits could be a risky political move and would go against existing city policy if approved by a vote, city staff and legal counsel say.
Glenn Schorno, the property owner of a 10-acre parcel located at the end of Vancil Road just outside of city limits, applied last month to circulate a petition to annex the land into city limits with prospects to develop.
The property is located within the city’s urban growth area (UGA), and there was a request to upgrade the density from low residential to moderate residential, according to city documents.
The property does not have any water rights and is not hooked up to any of the city’s sewer infrastructure. The city currently has policy in place in its 2010 water systems plan to deny annexation of unserviced parcels due to low water rights availability.
City staff said they plan on revisiting their water rights plan and larger comprehensive plan after they secure additional water rights from the state Department of Ecology, which will likely happen within the next year.
But a majority of council members believe property owners in the UGA should have the right to annex into the city and prepare for development the same as parcels that are located within city limits with infrastructure, especially if they’re close to the city’s core.
Schorno’s request originally came to the council during the March 23 meeting, but council members opted to table the decision to discuss it further at the April 6 study session.
A vote is expected at the Tuesday, April 13, meeting.
“Unfortunately, the policy really picks winners and losers as far as who’s in the city limits and who’s not, as far as being in the urban growth area already,” Schorno told the council during the April 6 study session.
The property in question was purchased in 2007.
The city policy prohibiting annexation was passed in February 2002 as Resolution 472 and updated in May 2007, city staff said. That came years after the city first started applying for additional water rights in 1994.
Brent Dille, legal counsel for the city of Yelm, said while a decision to allow the petition to move forward likely wouldn’t hold any legal repercussions for the city, it could lead to a larger problem politically.
“It may not be such a legal problem, but it may frankly be a political problem. And I will guarantee you the city will be hearing from other developers in the area. ... We do certainly have a first-in-time, first-in-right type system in the city of Yelm, but you certainly have some very vocal developers that feel like right now they’re getting the short end of things. It’s not a concern, but it would generate a lot of staff time, energy and effort,” Dille said.
He said he’d leave it up to the council’s authority on whether or not that's reason enough to deny or approve, but also suggested council follow the recommendation of its Public Works director.
Tami Merriman, the city’s associate planner, said the city’s comprehensive plan takes into account what the municipality needs to serve properties it currently has within the city limits and its core while looking to the future.
“It’s a bigger picture in the long run. We have existing city limits,” Merriman said. “Very simply and very bluntly stated, you don’t want to bring in more property if you cannot serve what you have. And so, there are several annexations that have been denied and several developers on the wings waiting for the annexation policy to be lifted so they can come in.”
Community Development Director Grant Beck added that the city’s water systems plan has a priority to serve customers in the city limits as compared to the general water service area, which includes city limits and the UGA.
But the applicant and council members argue that allowing for annexation of property doesn’t so much affect the city’s issue with water rights. Councilmember Joe DePinto, who plans on voting for the petition, said many other developments are already waiting for the city to secure additional rights. DePinto doesn’t agree with the notion that the council would be playing favorites by allowing this property owner to curtail city policy.
The city’s water system plan, which was drafted in 2010 with Resolution 472 in mind, was scheduled to be revisited in 2016. It was later recommended by the Department of Health to hold off on redrafting until the city secured more water rights, Public Works Director Cody Colt said.
The water plan looks out over 20 years of growth and infrastructure development, and it would be moot to redraft it with the city’s water rights application still being considered.
“I don’t want to get into speculation, but if we go against something that the Department of Health has approved, that could have ramifications for any other action that they may take on other items,” Colt said. “That could be a possibility.”
Recently, the city in late 2019 annexed five parcels off Grove Road into the city after property owners signed a petition to opt into city limits. The city recommended council approve the annexation since the customers were already being serviced by water and sewer through the municipality, and it voted unanimously to allow the petition to move forward.
Merriman said if council allows Schorno’s petition, the Thurston County Boundary Review Board could choose to open up the decision to a public hearing which would bring to light that the city was moving forward against its own policy.
But a larger annexation effort of UGA land could be on the forefront for Yelm.
Beck said the city is preparing to bring forward a fairly hefty annexation proposal to the voters after the city secures additional water rights and redrafts its water systems plan. Such a proposal would not affect the city’s UGA boundaries, but would bring more UGA parcels into city limits if passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.