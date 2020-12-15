A 30-year-old Tacoma man is in Thurston County jail after a Yelm police officer booked him for suspicion of one count of eluding, three counts of second-degree theft, one count of criminal impersonation and one count of hit-and-run.
The incident began on Dec. 13 at 3:23 a.m. while the officer on routine patrol noticed a vehicle exiting Prairie Wind Street Southeast onto Cullens Road Southeast without using a turn signal. The vehicle accelerated north on Cullens over the posted speed limit and then failed to come to a complete stop at the sign at State Route 510 Alternate and Cullens.
The officer pulled the vehicle over near that intersection and as he approached the car the driver rolled down the driver’s side window and was wearing a mask. The officer immediately identified the driver as Joshua Adam Knowles, 30, of Tacoma, and said “Oh, hey Josh!”
The driver, however, said he wasn’t Knowles and was holding a driver’s license or identification card. The officer told Knowles that he knew it was him, and Knowles began arguing with the officer that it wasn’t.
The officer asked Knowles to step out of the vehicle three different times. Knowles refused, but finally admitted he was who the officer thought he was. Meanwhile, a deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, and the Yelm officer asked him to get his K-9 dog.
The Yelm officer told Knowles that he was to be detained and to step out of the car. Knowles refused. Dispatch then advised the officer that Knowles had a warrant. The officer indicated that he had known Knowles for more than three years and had had numerous contacts with him.
As the officer was attempting to calm down the situation, Knowles floored the engine and accelerated away from the traffic stop. The officer advised dispatch of the situation and began pursuing Knowles’ vehicle.
The pursuit continued as Knowles’ vehicle turned onto Killion Road then onto Kayla Street and then turned abruptly onto Chad Drive. The vehicle then drove through a residential neighborhood and went east onto 92nd Avenue. The officer advised dispatch that the speeds were 40 miles per hour and the roads were wet.
Knowles’ vehicle eventually turned east onto Coates Road Southeast and accelerated to 70 mph. The vehicle then turned south toward Yelm Avenue and accelerated west on Yelm Avenue after failing to signal or obey the stop sign. It was still moving at 70 mph.
After turning north on Killion Road and then east on Highway 510 Alternate, the vehicle turned south onto Cullens Road at the same rate of speed. After weaving through the neighborhood the vehicle eventually ended up in the Cherry Meadows neighborhood traveling at about 30 mph.
The vehicle rounded a corner onto Kayla Street where Knowles jumped out and began running. The officer parked his vehicle, yelled at Knowles to stop and chased him on foot through a side yard. The officer caught up to Knowles after yelling for him to get on the ground, but Knowles instead turned on the officer with his fists up in a boxing stance.
The officer again yelled for Knowles to get on the ground, and this time he complied. The officer detained Knowles and placed him under arrest for eluding. While searching Knowles, the officer noticed a Washington State Identification card for a “Zachary Hirst,” and thus placed Knowles under arrest for criminal impersonation.
Knowles’ vehicle, meanwhile, was involved in a collision with another unoccupied vehicle nearby.
The officer spoke with the owner of the other vehicle and informed him about what had happened. Knowles was then arrested for hit-and-run. A tow truck arrived on the scene later to tow Knowles’ vehicle.
After reading Knowles his Miranda rights, Knowles told the officer he ran because he knew he had warrants and asked the officer to retrieve his wallet from the vehicle.
In doing so, the officer also found a black Glock pistol on Knowles floorboard that Knowles said was a pellet gun. Knowles asked the officer to destroy the gun because he said he didn’t want to “do anything stupid.” The pellet gun was entered into evidence to be destroyed.
After searching Knowles’ wallet, the officer found two bank cards and a Muckleshoot Indian Tribe identification all registered to different people. The officer then arrested Knowles for three counts of second-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.