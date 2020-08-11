When Verner Whittle felt the cold, hard tip of the semi-automatic pistol against his neck, there’s a good chance he wasn’t thinking about the cooing pigeons he had back home.
But he would later — and he probably will for the rest of his life.
The year was 1977. Whittle, who had been in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970, was driving a Pioneer Company taxi cab in Seattle trying to support his wife and daughter while attending college on the GI Bill.
One morning, about 10 a.m., the now 72-year-old Yelm resident picked up a man who directed him to a certain location in Seattle — and what came next has pierced Whittle’s psyche for the past 43 years.
“When we got to his stop, he pulled the gun on me,” Whittle recalled last week from his house in Nisqually Pines. “He put the semi-automatic against my neck and said ‘give me the money or I’ll kill you.’”
Whittle gave him the money — all $6 of it.
A few hours later, Whittle said, the same man killed another Seattle cabbie, though to Whittle’s knowledge police never caught the killer.
Over the ensuing years, though — and owing much to memories of the armed robbery — Whittle has discovered his own fate: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
He’s also discovered and cultivated a great love for pigeons, a passion he first embraced in 1961 while in the eighth grade in Caldwell, Idaho. And, lo, all these years later his flock of 12 gently cooing pigeons help keep him centered.
“The birds just calm my nerves and soothe my soul,” Whittle said. “Pigeons offer something that is beautiful and soothing, and they are a great, family oriented hobby for people.”
Whittle, who is vice president of the 69-year-old Puget Sound Pigeon Club (PSPC) — a 120-member organization with participants from Olympia to Seattle and everywhere in-between — has enjoyed little activity with the club this year due to COVID-19.
The club’s monthly meetings and two large shows each year — the Lawn Show in July in Tacoma, and the December Show in Puyallup — have been cancelled through May 2021.
So Whittle spends his leisure time educating and delighting people in other ways. He brings a few of his birds, videos, literature and PSPC newsletters every Saturday to the Rainier Market.
“All of it helps people see the benefit of belonging to the club.” Whittle explained. He also periodically presents at schools, senior centers and the Yelm Farmers Market.
“I really enjoy talking with the kids and seniors because they’re so open to wanting to learn about the birds,” he said.
Whittle’s roommate, Kenneth Johnson, 66, who since 2017 has lived in the Nisqually Pines home Whittle owns, has resided in Yelm for 30 years and has belonged to the PSPC for 17 of those years.
Johnson, too, suffers from PTSD — the consequences of injuries he received during the Vietnam War from 1972 to 1975. His three pigeons offer him a world of comfort he might not have found otherwise.
“Their cooing and all that they do helps me to relax a little bit, and it’s just one of those things that I like,” said Johnson, who received three Purple Hearts for his Vietnam service. “I’m getting better, and I don’t have nightmares about Vietnam now. The birds are a joy to listen to, they kind of soothe the nerves, and they’re interesting with all their different colors and types.”
You’ll get no argument on that score from Tacoma resident Rene Demangelaere, who is currently the PSPC’s junior leader and librarian. Demangelaere and her three kids have been raising pigeons for about four years, she wrote in an email last week, and “enjoy them for their beauty and all the breeds and characteristics and personalities.”
The PSPC has also been an integral part of their lives.
“Me and my kids love being part of a club that’s really close, and we enjoy showing our pigeons we so proudly raise,” wrote Demangelaere, 47, who has known Whittle since they joined the club in 2016.
Demangelaere and her daughters Brianna, 20, Haley, 15, and Mackenzie, 10, own 30 birds, including Olde Style Saddle Muff Tumblers, Frillbacks, Old Dutch Capuchines, Oriental Frills, Chinese Owls, Jacobins and Lahores.
“Pigeons are great for children to learn responsibility of caring and showing an animal they raised!” Demangelaere wrote. “We are proud of what we bred and how well they do at shows. It is a fun hobby.”
And one in which Whittle and other fanciers take great pride and devote tireless energy.
Monte Wetzel, past PSPC president, noted as much in a recent email.
“Vern is a great guy and works real hard for the club,” wrote Wetzel, a Puyallup resident and 12-year club member who owns 10 different breeds of pigeons. “He has been working with pigeons a long time and should be celebrated for educating anyone who asks for help.”
As Whittle, Demangelaere and Wetzel have no-doubt learned, there’s a lot to know about pigeons — given, for instance, that the International Ornithological Congress recognizes 344 different species of the birds worldwide.
And perhaps Whittle the middle-schooler sensed the diversity and mystique of pigeons on that day in 1961 when he paid especially close attention to a classmate’s presentation on the birds — prompting him to find out more for himself.
“I thought then and there, ‘that’s what’s missing in my life,’” Whittle recalled.
So he ended up buying 31 pigeons and 20 pounds of feed from his classmate for a mere $20. The next day he built himself a pigeon loft, situated his new birds, and hasn’t looked back since. His father, however, told him in no uncertain terms that Whittle would have to pay all pigeon-related expenses, because Dad certainly wasn’t going to do it.
“Ironically, my dad and I got along better when we were talking about pigeons than when we talked about anything else,” Whittle said.
The Yelm pigeon fancier, who graduated in 1976 from the University of Washington with a degree in physical anthropology, has carted his birds all around the western United States as he worked different jobs.
Over the years, he’s tended bar, cooked at a retirement home, mined plaster in eastern Oregon, taught high school biology and is now studying how to use his pigeons to treat PTSD. So he’s kept busy, despite the fact that a brain aneurysm forced him to retire in 1991.
He is no longer married, but has a son in Anchorage, Alaska, who teaches high school music and a daughter, also in Anchorage, who works in what Whittle calls the “rustic art business.”
Though Whittle’s as enthusiastic about his pigeons as he ever has been, these days his serious hobby has become more expensive and difficult to maintain.
Whittle used to pay, for instance, $17 to $19 for 100 pounds of grain — which generally contains wheat, milo, corn, vetch, green peas and more — but last week shelled out $28 for 50 pounds of grain.
“The price of feed has caused us to keep only our very best birds for breeding,” Whittle said.
Keeping the pigeons safe has been another problem. Nefarious varmints — racoons and weasels, specifically — roam Whittle’s property, causing no end of mischief.
“I’ve lost a lot of pigeons because of them,” Whittle said. “The most difficult aspect of raising pigeons is protecting them from wild animals.”
Four weeks ago a weasel devoured 16 of Whittle’s pigeons; four months earlier a raccoon ate five others. In the process, his original flock quickly shriveled from 31 to 12.
And considering the birds cost from $5 to $30 apiece, generating a sizable flock can quickly become expensive — especially when the urge to splurge hits. For Whittle, the hankering came during a Los Angeles pigeon show in 2015 when he purchased a pair of fancy Italian Modena pigeons for $125.
Whittle — who has been a certified all-breed pigeon judge since 1990 — figures he’s owned about 500 pigeons and 40 different breeds over his lifetime, their distinct personalities easily discernible to experienced fanciers.
“Some pigeons, for instance, don’t like men and some don’t like women,” he explained. “They’ll use their wings to swat at you when they’re mad.”
Which they’re likely to be if you approach them while they’re nesting eggs — as one of Whittle’s cats found out one day in the 1970s.
“He got close to the nesting pigeon, got smacked in the nose, and wouldn’t go near a pigeon after that,” Whittle said with a grin.
Pigeons, who live on feed, water and grit — a source of minerals that helps break down food in the birds’ gizzards — also produce fertilizer extraordinaire, Whittle said.
“If you want some big tomatoes in your garden, just spread pigeon fertilizer over the soil,” he maintained. “Pigeon guano is the best fertilizer you can get.”
Editor’s Note: For more information about pigeons and the Puget Sound Pigeon Club, call Whittle at 360-359-3505 or email pugetsoundpigeonclub@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.