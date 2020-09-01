Handgun Stolen in Sunday Car Prowl
A black and silver Luger .380 handgun was stolen from the driver’s side door of a vehicle parked at a residence in the 16600 block of State Route 507 in Yelm, police reports state.
Yelm officers were dispatched to a report of a car prowl at the address at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.
According to police records, officers made contact with a 32-year-old Yelm man who claimed his firearm was stolen from the driver’s side door of his Ford Focus after he forgot to bring it inside.
He gave officers a description of the weapon and noted that he had recently been contacted by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, which said they located a backpack that was also stolen from his car.
The Yelm man told officers he got home the night before sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. He said he had forgotten his gun in the door as he was carrying items into his home.
He told officers he also forgot to lock the vehicle that night. The gun was also reportedly loaded with a six-round magazine of hollow point ammo, he told officers.
The serial number of the weapon was not immediately known by the Yelm man, though he told officers he would follow up later with that information. A nearby business is also in the process of reviewing surveillance camera footage.
Thief Cuts Fence, Steals Generator From Yelm Lawn Mower and Shop
An unknown suspect on Aug. 24 reportedly broke into the fenced off area surrounding Yelm Lawn Mower and Shop, located at 202 Railroad St., and stole a generator worth about $500.
Yelm officers responded to a call of a theft at the business at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The business owner reportedly told officers that an unknown person had broken into their facility around 6 a.m. on Aug. 24 and stole a customer’s Generac generator that had been brought in for repair.
After cutting the fence, the suspect reportedly pushed a lawn mower out of the way before heading to the generator and pushing it out the same way he got in, according to police reports.
Officers were able to retrieve prints off the lawnmower he pushed. Police were able to lift palm prints, but no finger prints. The prints could be used to identify a suspect when identified, the report states.
The generator is a red and black Generac generator with two attached wheels and a collapsible handle. Damage to the fence is estimated at about $200, the police report states.
