Imagine, folks, you and your sweetie are driving a beat-up junker — say a 1978 Gremlin — on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles. You’re on vacation enjoying the sights the swanky city offers when you suddenly come alongside a cruising black limousine the length of a football field with its moon roof open.
Out of the moon roof you see six human-sized, slinky, red-wiggler earthworms hootin’, hollerin’ and waving champagne glasses. They’re dressed to the nines in tuxedos, top hats, white gloves, and evening gowns, their segmented bodies like Slinkies bending and undulating to the booming sounds of Disco-queen Donna Summer.
You, the L.A. tourists, don’t pay much attention — after all, you’ve seen giant, celebrating earthworms before — and figure they’re probably just celebrating a graduation or a wedding or maybe a bar mitzvah, and so you drive on without much ado.
Meanwhile, the annoyed limo driver — dressed in black with a small-brimmed chauffeur’s cap — turns to his co-worker in the seat next to him and mutters, “Humph. Those red wigglers must think they’re really hot stuff … the Cadillacs of earthworms or something.”
Which, as it turns out, they are!
At least according to Kelan Moynagh — who says exactly such on his company website.
Moynagh, 58, has owned Yelm Earthworm & Castings Farm since 2005, and is one of the earthworm specie’s greatest cheerleaders.
As Moynagh writes on his company website: “They will consume a great variety of organic wastes and excrete earthworm castings, a highly valued soil conditioner.”
Kellie Petersen’s more succinct: “His product is like gold, I’m not kidding you,” she says, referring to the Moynagh farm’s worm castings — which simply put, are worm feces. Petersen, 60, has owned Gordon’s Garden Center in Yelm for 20 years and sells Moynagh’s popular products by the bag or pound.
She’s sold on the stuff.
“The guts of the worm have the most diverse population of beneficial bacteria,” she said recently. “It’s a beautiful handful of worm castings and soil amendment that helps diversify the soil food web.”
Petersen recommends worm castings particularly for house plants in which the soil is rarely changed. A handful of castings mixed in once a month can make a world of difference, she said.
“It helps plants ward off disease, and helps them thrive and not just survive,” she said.
And this is where Moynagh comes in.
Up until COVID-19 came knocking, Yelm Earthworm & Castings Farm was, indeed, thriving and not just surviving. The business was averaging about $100,000 in annual sales, but will be lucky to hit $60,000 in 2020, Moynagh said.
And this is one — but certainly not the only — reason he’s trying to sell his beloved farm. Moynagh, in fact, resolved to sell before the pandemic engulfed the world and was in the final stages of working out a deal with a division of Seneca Foods, a New York-based fruit and vegetable processing company — when COVID-19 suddenly hit and the deal fell through.
“I just want to do something different and experience a change in lifestyle,” he said recently on a crisp, sunny day at the farm on Lawrence Lake Road where Princess, his 1-year-old pit bull, excitedly scampered around. Plus Moynagh’s now engaged to be married, so change of some sort seems to be in the wind.
But that doesn’t mean he wants out of the vermiculture industry, he just wants to consult others in the field, not own the farm, so to speak.
“I want to promote sustainable ways and means of living by consulting in the worm and green industry,” he elaborated.
Vermiculture, incidentally, is “the controlled degradation, or composting, of organic wastes, primarily by earthworm consumption,” Moynagh’s website explains.
In other words, worms eat organic waste — generally vegetable food scraps and bedding material (wet leaves, newspapers, rabbit manure, straw, coarse sawdust, or aged horse or dairy manure) — and then poop. The excrement — called “castings” — is then used to augment soil with beneficial microbes. Moynagh touts the process as “a great combination of recycling and soil building.”
And his farm provides a formidable array of products to enhance this environmentally conscious process.
He sells those high-falutin’ red wigglers, of course, his “Barefoot Soil” earthworm castings and Premier Potting Mix, and a variety of bulk soils and soil amendments such as alfalfa meal, bat guano — which only Dracula would attempt to gather himself — Alaska peat moss, and much more.
Moynagh was born and raised in Afton, Minnesota, and in 1983 earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Tech University. He didn’t necessarily have the background in his early career that would have predicted a passion for worm composting.
His first few jobs upon graduating were technology based, including his initial permanent job in 1984 working for a Minnesota-based company called Control Data Corporation where he figured out how to use robots to wire enormous supercomputers.
After three years at Control Data he moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where he designed computer-aided design & manufacturing (CAD/CAM) software and subsequently moved on from there to work in other industries that manufactured digital data storage devices such as CD-ROMS and audio compact discs.
A “technical nomad,” Moynagh calls himself, reflecting back on those early years that dominated his work life into the early 1990s.
And then in 1994, he did what any technical nomad might do: He moved to Yelm, Washington, to attend Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment.
“It was my commitment to take a spiritual leap, and I am sure glad I did,” he said.
He was active in the school for seven years, all the while still consulting with companies about manufacturing compact discs.
“I would help people beginning new plants and diagnose and repair very high-tech machines in automated CD manufacturing,” Moynagh explained.
Then in 2005, the worm farm came up for sale, and Moynagh and a partner bought it. Then in 2012, Moynagh purchased his partner’s share and has owned the farm solo ever since.
“I wanted to do something good for the earth,” Moynagh said about his original desire to buy the farm. “It sounds simplistic and crazy, but I did. We would be processing waste into something supremely valuable to the Earth.”
Which, he added, was in dire need of a natural transfusion.
“The world was then and now pretty much trashed environmentally through improper ways of eliminating our garbage and over using chemicals, and by buying the farm I felt I could help offset this.”
And in his localized way he has offset some of the carnage, even as his base of customers metamorphosed over the years.
“At first our primary customers were older and produced a portion of their own food,” Moynagh said. “And to do this they needed high-quality soil and were interested in original ways of growing food without chemicals.”
But, Moynagh said, as the farm’s older clients aged and their bodies wore out, they gardened less and began buying organic produce that was becoming commonplace in local grocery stores.
At about the same time, he added, younger people weren’t particularly interested in gardening because they were too busy increasing their standards of living through two-income households and lacked the time for much else.
And then cannabis came on the scene.
In 2012, Washington state legalized marijuana for recreational use, and according to Moynagh the legislative initiative instigated a frenzy.
“Everybody and his brother wanted to hop in on the cannabis gravy train,” he said. “People wanted to grow their own and invested heavily in the industry.”
Consequently, about a year later the black-market cannabis industry sprang up, and growers needed just what Moynagh’s farm was selling.
“At the time, there was more and more interest in using cannabis as a medicine,” he said. “Cannabis collectives were creating tinctures, oils and other products to treat pain.”
The new industry kept Moynagh’s farm in business over the next five years as “a lot of customers jumped on the bandwagon and needed quality soil for their product. Even now, the consumer market is growing with CBD products.”
Then COVID-19 spoiled the party.
“Initially with the onset of the virus in March there were a lot of new people in the garden industry,” Moynagh said. ”But now people don’t go out (to garden-related businesses), and they lack disposable income.”
Once not so long ago, Moynagh could count on about 200 regular customers per year, but he doesn’t see too many flocking to his door these days other than people working for industrial cannabis growers.
So, it’s time to sell.
Moynagh’s asking $400,000 for the farm, which has 30,000 square feet of enclosed production space and one part-time employee who helps care for about 15 tons of red wigglers that annually produce 200 cubic yards of castings.
The farm’s equipment includes a forklift, loader, tractor, grinder, worm harvester, shaker screen, irrigator and other machines. Moynagh rents the farm’s 11 acres of property for $2,700 a month.
And even though he’s looking to transform his life a bit, Moynagh’s mantra is still the same as it’s been these past 15 years or so:
“You can’t have a healthy mind and a healthy body without healthy food. And you can’t have a high-quality plant without high-quality soil.”
More information:
To find out more about Yelm Earthworm & Castings Farm, visit www.yelmworms.com, or call 360-894-0707 or 360-458-1021. The farm is located at 14741 Lawrence Lake Road S.E. in Yelm. Moynagh’s winter hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
