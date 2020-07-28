A 24-year-old man from the Nisqually Valley was booked into Thurston County Jail for residential burglary and theft charges Tuesday, July 21, for allegedly stealing his sister’s car while she was sleeping.
Yelm officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the 14400 block of 99th Avenue in Yelm to calls from a 30-year-old Yelm woman claiming an auto theft, according to a police report.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the woman who claimed that overnight her brother, Antonio Sanchez, 24, allegedly entered her home through her garage door, swiped her keys and stole her 2016 Nissan Leaf vehicle.
He reportedly left a note saying that his car had run out of gas, so he took hers. The note ended with him apologizing.
Sanchez at one time had lived with his sister, but was eventually kicked out because he was “a drug user,” she claims in a police report.
Officers later returned to the residence to find Sanchez there. He admitted to the incident and was handcuffed by police.
Sanchez is currently being held at Thurston County Jail on $5,000 bail for theft and $5,000 bail for residential burglary.
