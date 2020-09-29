A 32-year-old Lacey woman was arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 23, after attempting to steal more than $800 worth of products from Rite Aid and later attempting to pay with stolen credit cards.
Alianna Hazlett-Olszewski has reportedly been charged with three counts of felony identity theft and one count of use of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested on a warrant.
According to police reports, Yelm officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to reports of shoplifting in progress at Yelm Rite Aid. Dispatch told officers a woman was concealing items in a backpack.
Upon arrival, Yelm officers made contact with the woman, who identified herself as “Ashely Miller” and stated she had no identification on her. Yelm officers told her she was suspected of shoplifting and asked her if she planned on paying for the many items that were in her cart. She told officers that she had full intention of paying for items, and so the officer followed her up to the cash register.
The cashier rang up about $804 worth of merchandise that Hazlett-Olszewski brought up, according to police reports. After seeing the number, she asked the cashier to remove more than half of the items.
She then reportedly attempted to pay for the items with a Paypal Mastercard, which declined the purchase multiple times. The Yelm officer then looked at the card, on which there was someone else’s name.
The officer confronted the suspect on the name being different, to which Hazlett-Olszewski said she wasn’t sure how she got the card. The name didn’t match either Hazlett-Olszewski’s or the “Miller” identity she told officers. According to police reports, the conversation then devolved into a story about how the card belonged to her cousin.
After attempting to purchase the goods with another card, the officer then detained the suspect. She then admitted to lying about her name, at which point the officer was able to identify her as Hazlett-Olszewski, who reportedly had a Thurston County warrant out for her arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle, four counts of identity theft and DUI.
The officer then conducted a search of Hazlett-Olszewski’s bag and found four more bank cards that were in other people’s names as well as a metal box that contained drug paraphernalia, smoking devices and used needles the officer determined to be used for heroin.
She was booked into Thurston County Jail shortly after.
