As expected, Washington state’s 12 electors made their choices clear on Monday, Dec. 15, when they cast ballots for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris won the state’s popular vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman presided over Washington’s 2020 Electoral College, the vote held in the Legislative building on the Olympia Capitol Campus.
As designated in the U.S. Constitution, Washington is allocated electors based on the state’s Congressional delegation. With two U.S. senators and 10 U.S. representatives, Washington is awarded 12 electoral votes. Biden and Harris received all 12 electoral votes after winning the majority of the state’s popular vote by a margin of 57.9 percent to 38.77 percent for President Donald Trump.
The Democratic Party electors were: Martin Chaney, Jack Arends, Jackie Lane, Patricia Whitefoot, Nancy Monacelli, Julie Johnson, Sophia Danenberg, Jen Carter, Bryan Kesterson, Julian Wheeler, Santiago Ramos, and Payton Swinford. Each elector signed a pledge to vote for the nominee of the party they represent.
After the roll call of electors, ballots were cast and then presented to Wyman, who signed and certified the results. The certificates of the vote will be delivered to the president of the U.S. Senate, who on Jan. 6 will officially count the electoral votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
