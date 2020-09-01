A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon when he collided into a van that was attempting to make a left turn on State Route 7 in Spanaway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The State Patrol determined that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash between a 65-year-old Ashford man, who was driving the van, and Aldo J. Ruiz, 27, of Yakima, who was killed in the collision.
According to the WSP’s incident summary, at around 2:07 p.m. on Friday, Ruiz was riding his motorcycle northbound on SR 7 just north of 8th Avenue East in Spanaway when a van being driven by the Ashford man, who was traveling southbound on SR 7, made a left turn into a parking lot and Ruiz crashed into the van.
Ruiz was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the driver of the van was wearing a seatbelt, according to the WSP.
The northbound lanes of SR 7 were blocked for three hours while the scene was being cleared.
