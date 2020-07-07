Rainier Chapel, Valley Heart Assembly of God and a number of other churches are hosting a monthly service at Wilkowski Park.
The gathering, named “Church in the Park” by local faith leaders, meets at 4 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month.
“We don’t need a building to do church,” Rainier Chapel Pastor Mark Tietjen said.
The next service is scheduled for July 18.
Face coverings are required for attendees.
