Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, a Democrat representing the 10th Congressional District, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, released a statement after the vote to impeach President Donald Trump, saying the president left lawmakers no option after a mob of the president’s supporters stormed the Capitol Building Jan. 6.
“The domestic terrorist attack on Jan. 6 made clear that there was no other option than to impeach President Trump and remove him from office — he is currently the biggest threat to national security, global security and our democracy,” Strickland said.
The act was a bipartisan affair, with 10 Republicans — including Washington Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse — joining House Democrats to pass the single article of impeachment.
This is the second time in Trump’s term he’s been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. He now holds the distinction of being the only president in American history to be impeached twice.
“The House took swift and necessary bipartisan action today to defend our nation from the danger that Trump represents and address the act of domestic terrorism he incited,” Strickland said.
Five Americans died in what many are calling an insurrection. Additionally, 15 officers were hospitalized and one died from his injuries.
“I did not come to Congress to impeach the president. I came to Congress to help my community and make our government work better for them … This isn’t just about protecting our democracy for the next few days, we are working to make sure that Trump can never do such grave harm ever again,” Strickland said.
“We have much work ahead to heal the wounds that this president has inflicted on the fabric of our nation. The fact that lawmakers from both parties came together to join the American people in demanding justice today is a promising first step in that process.”
